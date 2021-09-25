For juvenile offenders, 18 is the new 17

VILLE PLATTE, LA 70586- The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in locating a juvenile run-away. On Monday, September 13, 2021 the reporting person / care taker stated her cousin (Sylissia Justice Briyon Freeman B/F DOB 01/10/2004) left her residence at the 1200 Blk. of Brangus Road Ville Platte, La and never return. The reporting person advised the last time she seen Freeman was on September 12, 2021, around 1pm. The reporting person stated she was last observed wearing her standard work uniform which is a Burger King uniform but may have possibly changed into regular clothing. The reporting person has no idea where the runaway could be located and that she has not been at school since she left. The juvenile is described as a medium complexion black female a approximately 5' 6" weighing approximately 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

VILLE PLATTE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO