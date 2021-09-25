CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

For juvenile offenders, 18 is the new 17

By Greg Kozol News-Press NOW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, when St. Joseph police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting, he was put into juvenile custody. One year ago, he could have found himself in the Buchanan County Jail. The difference? Missouri lawmakers moved three years ago to get 17-year-old defendants out of adult jails, but...

