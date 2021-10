LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fake prescription pills, often laced with fentanyl, have led to an alarming increase in overdose deaths across the country, prompting the DEA to issue a warning against buying such products online or from social media. (credit: DEA) In Southern California alone, the DEA says fentanyl has driven up drug-related deaths in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties. In 2019, 2,324 people died of drug overdoses, 33% of which involved fentanyl. A year later, drug overdose deaths skyrocketed 59% to 3,702, and those involving fentanyl went up as well to 51%. Throughout the region, the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO