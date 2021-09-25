Barefoot Blues to play Thursday

Mountain Valley Arts Council will host Barefoot Blues on Thursday, September 30 in Errol Allan Park (corner of Gunter Avenue & Taylor Street in downtown Guntersville) from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. as part of the Fall Concert Series. Bring your friends, folding chairs, and dancing shoes. Concessions will be available, and door prizes will be awarded at “half-time.” If rain threatens, check mvacarts on Facebook to see if the concert location changes.