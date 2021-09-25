Police Reports

The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:. Ashley Day, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear. Lydia Clauss, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fraudulently using an ID card or electronic code and tampering with physical evidence.