Huawei CFO freed by Canadian judge, ending 2-year court battle

By NATALIE OBIKO PEARSON, PATRICIA HURTADO Bloomberg News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Canada — A Canadian court scrapped a long-running extradition case against a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive on Friday, a major step toward resolving an unprecedented diplomatic tussle between the U.S., China and Canada that landed two Canadians in Chinese jails. Supreme Court of British Columbia Associate Chief Justice...

Light Reading

Huawei CFO case ends with everyone looking bad

Since the end of the Cold War, hostage-taking has been mainly associated with AK47-toting lunatics in the Middle East, the sort of people who chain non-combatants to radiators for several years and accidentally kill relatives at parties by letting off celebratory bursts of automatic gunfire. More recently, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko proved he belongs in their company by hijacking a Ryanair plane and imprisoning one of its passengers ï¿½ a Belarusian journalist who had written some unflattering stories about his country's ruler.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

US attempt to extradite Huawei CFO ends in defeat

For almost three years the US has attempted to extradite Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou (pictured) on the back of allegations of fraud but it eventually threw in the towel. The charges against her always seemed on the flimsy side but, nonetheless, there definitely were questions to answer. Had Meng been apprehended in the US it’s safe to assume she would have been convicted of something. Whether or not that would have changed the eventual outcome – her freedom after extensive political horse-trading – is another matter entirely.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

The same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Canadians detained in China freed from prison after Huawei boss released

Two Canadians who were detained in China have been freed following Canada’s release of Huawei boss Meng Wanzhou in a years-long saga that many countries have labelled “hostage politics”.Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China in December 2018, days after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer in Vancouver, on an American extradition request based on charges that the Chinese tech giant had breached American sanctions in Iran.While Ms Wanzhou was permitted to remain under house arrest ­– living in her multimillion-dollar home in Vancouver ­– as court proceedings between the US, Canada and China played out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pioneer Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rebel Yell

Huawei CFO Reaches Deal With US – Free Canadians |

New York / Vancouver (dpa) – With the end of the long-standing dispute over Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, China’s relations with the United States and Canada are a poorer point of contention. On Friday, Canada let the top manager of the Chinese group, appointed in Vancouver at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

CCP releases two jailed Canadians after Huawei CFO deal with DOJ

Two Canadians imprisoned by the Chinese government for over 1,000 days have been released and are expected to arrive in Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Why it matters: Their release comes hours after Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou reached a deal with the U.S. Department of...
WORLD
wsau.com

Huawei CFO Meng to appear in Brooklyn federal court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, will appear on Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to the court calendar. A person familiar with the situation told Reuters Meng will appear virtually. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
BROOKLYN, WI
washingtonnewsday.com

Iran’s Big Neighbour in Iraq is Facing a Growing Backlash.

In Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash. As Iraqi voters go to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has been cast on Iran’s disproportionate power – as well as the growing popular pushback against it. The parliamentary vote is being held early as a concession to a pro-democracy...
MIDDLE EAST
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy out of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
MLS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
