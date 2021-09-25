Friday’s Scores

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from Friday, September 24 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. NIC-10 Hononegah 16 Boylan 14 (Goodwin GW 36-yard FG at :01…his third FG of the night) Belvidere North 24 Auburn 14 (Blue Thunder...

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO