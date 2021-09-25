You're Probably Not Using the Right Face Wash—These Expert Recs Will Change That
A face cleanser or wash is the one thing that just about everyone has in their skincare routine, whether they have a 15-step ritual or use just a couple of products. On a basic level, face washes and cleansers do just what you think they're supposed to do—remove impurities like dirt, oil, and makeup from the skin. Board-certified dermatologist and Docent medical advisor Farhaad Riyaz, MD, says that they pave the way for your other skincare products to work more effectively.www.whowhatwear.com
