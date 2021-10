KILGORE – The Kilgore Bulldogs opened District 9-4A Division I play just the way first-year head coach Clint Fuller drew it up on the chalk board. Davin Rider scored on runs of 88 and 11 yards and returned a blocked field goal by Jermaine Roney 80-yards for his third TD of the evening and 14th of the season to lead the Ragin’ Red to a convincing 35-6 win over Palestine on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.