The Evolution of Electronic Dance Music book by Paul Welsh is a must reference for artists, researchers, and fans of all disciplines of influence and expertise. It offers a deep insight into the birth, evolution and impact of electronic dance music, its beginnings, methods of creation and distribution, and its current position in contemporary popular music. Welsh provides an engaging overview of this growing music genre. He describes the history and evolution of electronic music from the origins of the first ” DJs” on dance floors across the globe. He delves deeply into the history of club culture in Europe, the birth of rave culture in the UK, the birth of drum circles in Japan, the birth of techno in the US, and the growth of urban dance in many other countries.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO