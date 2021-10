FARMINGTON – Hazel passed peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021, at the age of 80, surrounded by family and friends at the Edgewood Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of Irene Nile Childs and Claude Lowell, born on June 9, 1941 at home in Langtown, Maine. In her life, she was a real Franklin County girl; having also lived in Strong, Fairbanks, Kingfield, Stratton and finally at Edgewood in Farmington.