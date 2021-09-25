Prep football: Watertown's Reece Kamrath ruins four-touchdown night by Milton's Zach Bothun

WATERTOWN

The passing of Watertown sophomore Reece Kamrath was a little too much for the Milton football team to handle Friday night.

Kamrath completed 14 of 23 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns—all on deep fade routes—as the Goslings (3-3 overall, 2-2 Badger Large Conference) took a 34-25 victory over the Red Hawks (2-4, 1-3).

The effort spoiled a four-touchdown night for Milton senior running back Zach Bothun, who ran for scores of 4, 64, 50 and 1 yards and finished with 213 yards on 24 carries.

Kamrath, the son of Watertown coach Benji Kamrath, threw scoring passes of 22 and 30 passes to Nathan Kehl, a 75-yard strike to Christian Rhodes and a 40-yard touchdown toss to Zach Scher, notching 167 of his 248 passing yards on scoring plays.

Kehl added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to close Watertown's scoring.

WATERTOWN 34, MILTON 25

Milton;0;7;12;6;—;25

Watertown;7;13;14;0;—;34

SCORING

W—Nathan Kehl 22 pass from Reece Kamrath (Matt Marchant kick). M—Zach Bothun 4 run (Garrett Bladl kick) W—Christian Rhodes 75 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick). W—Scher 40 pass from Kamrath (kick failed). M—Bothun 64 run (kick failed) W—Kehl 30 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick). M—Bothun 50 run (pass failed). W—Kehl 3 run (Marchant kick). M—Bothun 1 run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—M 14; W 9. Rushes-yards—M 37-248; W 21-81. Passing yards—M 73; W 248. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—M 22-8-0; W 23-14-0. Fumbles-lost—M 2-1; W 1-0. Penalties-yards—M 5-59; W 5-40.