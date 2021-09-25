CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Prep football: Watertown's Reece Kamrath ruins four-touchdown night by Milton's Zach Bothun

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcVEq_0c7Zz3ZB00

WATERTOWN

The passing of Watertown sophomore Reece Kamrath was a little too much for the Milton football team to handle Friday night.

Kamrath completed 14 of 23 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns—all on deep fade routes—as the Goslings (3-3 overall, 2-2 Badger Large Conference) took a 34-25 victory over the Red Hawks (2-4, 1-3).

The effort spoiled a four-touchdown night for Milton senior running back Zach Bothun, who ran for scores of 4, 64, 50 and 1 yards and finished with 213 yards on 24 carries.

Kamrath, the son of Watertown coach Benji Kamrath, threw scoring passes of 22 and 30 passes to Nathan Kehl, a 75-yard strike to Christian Rhodes and a 40-yard touchdown toss to Zach Scher, notching 167 of his 248 passing yards on scoring plays.

Kehl added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to close Watertown's scoring.

WATERTOWN 34, MILTON 25

Milton;0;7;12;6;—;25

Watertown;7;13;14;0;—;34

SCORING

W—Nathan Kehl 22 pass from Reece Kamrath (Matt Marchant kick). M—Zach Bothun 4 run (Garrett Bladl kick) W—Christian Rhodes 75 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick). W—Scher 40 pass from Kamrath (kick failed). M—Bothun 64 run (kick failed) W—Kehl 30 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick). M—Bothun 50 run (pass failed). W—Kehl 3 run (Marchant kick). M—Bothun 1 run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—M 14; W 9. Rushes-yards—M 37-248; W 21-81. Passing yards—M 73; W 248. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—M 22-8-0; W 23-14-0. Fumbles-lost—M 2-1; W 1-0. Penalties-yards—M 5-59; W 5-40.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Watertown, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Watertown, WI
Watertown, WI
Sports
City
Milton, WI
Watertown, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Milton, WI
Sports
Milton, WI
Education
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Red Hawks#Christian
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
214
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy