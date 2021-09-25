NAHL hockey: Jets split two-game series with Fairbanks

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets put together a dominant second period Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in North American Hockey League action.

However, the Jets’ season record dropped to 2-4 on Saturday night when they dropped a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ice Dogs.

Friday night, Jets coach Parker Burgess said his team applied what it has been working on in practice this week—puck control.

“I liked how the guys came out in the second period,” Burgess said.

The Ice Dogs got on the board first when Tyler Stewart scored his third goal of the season at 10:40 of the opening period. Jack Ring and Jake Hale assisted.

Janesville got the equalizer at the 14:22 mark when Brendan Doyle scored his first goal of the season off a Grayden Daul assist.

The Jets took control in the second with a pair of goals. Arsenii Smekhov earned his first goal of the year on assists from Cy LeClerc and William Gustavsson.

LeClerc added a goal of his own—his fourth of the season—later in the period.

LeClerc said the Jets’ aggressiveness in the second period paid off.

“We were taking lots of shots,” he said.

Burgess said LeClerc has been playing especially well so far in 2021-22.

On the night, the Jets outshot the Ice Dogs, 33-27. In goal, Owen Millward had 27 saves for Janesville.

Fairbanks got its second goal from Alexander Malinowski at the 5:36 mark.

Saturday night, the Jets got out to an early 1-0 lead on a Jake Sacratini goal at the 13:08 mark of the first period. Fairbanks tied it on a Luke Bergvall goal at the 16:49 mark.

Fairbanks took a 3-1 lead with a pair of goals in the second. The Jets equalized with two of their own in the third, one by Gustavsson at the 1:17 mark and another by Robby Newtron at the 4:46 mark.

Neither team scored in overtime and then Fairbanks got the game-winner from Malinowski in the shootout.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row in this league,” Burgess said.

The Jets hit the road Friday and Saturday to face the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. both nights.

GAME FRIDAYJANESVILLE 3, FAIRBANKS 2Fairbanks 1 0 1 — 2

Janesville 1 2 0 — 3

First periodF—Tyler Stewart (3, pp) Jack Ring, Jake Hale, 10:40.

J—Brendan Doyle (1) Grayden Daul, 14:22.

Second periodJ—Armenii Smekhnov (1) Cy LeClerc, William Gustavvson, 1:55.

J—LeClerc (4) Jan Lasak, Robby Newton (11:42).

Third periodF—Alexander Malinowski (4 pp) Nolan Cunningham, Jacob Conrad, 5:36.

Shots on goal: Fairbanks 11-10-6-27; Janesville 14-7-12-33. Saves: Cayden Hargraves (F) 30; Owen Millward (J) 25.

GAME SATURDAY

FAIRBANKS 4, JANESVILLE 3Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 1 — 4

Janesville 1 2 0 0 0 — 3

First period

J—Jake Sacratini (1); Doyle, A.J. Casperson, 13:08.

F—Bergvall (2); (Miles, Hale), 16:49.

Second periodF—Stewart (4); (Neuharth, Berry), 1:55.

F—Ricotta (3); (Ostbloom, Kulmanovsky), 14:41.

Third periodJ—Gustavsson (2), 1:17.

J—Newton (1); Lasak, Lentz, 5:36.

OvertimeNo scoring

ShootoutF—1 (Ostbloom NG, Malinowski G, Ricotta NG. J—0 (LeClerc NG, Gusatvsson NG, Lasak NG).

Shots on goal: Fairbanks 13-11-11-2-1-38; Janesville 6-5-8-0-0-19. Saves: Tyler Krivtsov (F) 16; Michael D’Orazio (J) 34.