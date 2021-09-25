Prep football: McFarland stops two-point conversion in overtime to edge Evansville, 20-19

McFARLAND

Evansville's defense gave McFarland trouble throughout regulation during Friday night's Rock Valley Conference football battle.

But in overtime, McFarland made the defensive play that decided the game—a 20-19 Spartans victory over the Blue Devils.

McFarland (3-3 overall, 3-1 Rock Valley) scored first in overtime, as Dadon Gillen ran for a 9-yard touchdown. Mason Folk made an extra-point kick for a 20-13 lead over the Blue Devils (3-3, 2-2).

On Evansville's overtime possession, Ricky Braunschweig ran for a 4-yard score, but the point-after was turned back to give McFarland the victory.

The outcome tarnished a night that saw Evansville's defense hold McFarland to 166 total yards and four first downs.

A Blue Devils mistake put Milton on the board first, as Kyle Kussow intercepted a Chase Maves pass and returned it 25 yards for a score. Maves responded by throwing touchdown passes of 29 and 32 yards to Grayden Geske in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Maves completed 11 of 26 throws for 156 yards, and Alex Johnson rushed for 137 yards on 32 carries.

McFarland's Cooper Kennedy threw for 85 yards, most of them on a 54-yard touchdown throw to Kussow in the third quarter.

McFARLAND 20, EVANSVILLE 19

Evansville;0;7;0;6;6—;19

McFarland;0;7;6;0;7;—;20

SCORING

M—Kyle Kussow 25 interception return (Mason Folk kick). E—Grayden Geske 29 pass from Chase Maves (Wyatt Klitzman kick). M—Kussow 54 pass from Cooper Kennedy (kick failed). E—Geske 32 pass from Maves (kick failed). M—Dadon Gillen 9 run (Folk kick). E—Ricky Braunschweig 4 run (run failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—E 19; M 4. Rushes-yards—E 46-198; M 22-81. Passing yards—E 156; M 85. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 26-11-1; M 19-5-0. Fumbles-lost—E 2-2; M 1-0. Penalties-yards—E 9-65; M 8-80.