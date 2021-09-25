CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Member Info for Commin

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Millions raised yet only a few thousand spent on exploration. Yet some shareholders are still really happy with how KDR spend the millions raised. KDR have spent next to nothing and took millions in fees. RE: Broker note19 Sep 2021 16:35. It’s in black and white what this company spend...

Life Style Extra

Witan Regulatory News (WTAN)

To achieve an investment total return exceeding that of the benchmark of the Company over the longer term, together with growth in the dividend ahead of inflation through active investment in global equities. Fri, 1st Oct 2021 12:40. WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. 1 October 2021. NET ASSET VALUE. The unaudited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: B90 Holdings to acquire Oddsen.nu for EUR4.4 million

B90 Holdings PLC - Isle of Man-based online marketing company - Agrees to acquire the domain, business IP and operations of Norwegian sports-bet affiliate site Oddsen.nu for EUR4.4 million. The payment will be funded by the issue of 20.0 million shares - worth GBP2.4 million based on B90's closing price...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Supermarket Income REIT plans to raise GBP100 million

Supermarket Income REIT PLC - real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in supermarket property - Intends to raise GBP100 million through a placing and subscription of shares at a price of 115 pence each. The issue price reflects a 4.2% discount to the trust's closing price on Wednesday at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London Stock Exchange Group reiterates Data & Analytics growth targets

(Alliance News) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC, at an investor event on Friday, reiterated its growth targets for its Data & Analytics unit. The stock market operator is guiding for the unit to grow revenue by 4% to 6% annually over the medium term. LSEG's Data & Analytics unit holds its FTSE Russell stock index business and newly-acquired data and trading systems provider Refinitiv.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Braveheart progressing PhaseFocus exit amid "strong future"

Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - On Thursday says PhaseFocus Holdings continues to make "positive progress", achieving its highest ever sales in the first half of 2021. "The directors believe the company has a strong future and Braveheart is working to seek an exit in the next 12 months, which, if achieved, could be at a valuation considerably in excess of the carrying value in Braveheart's accounts," it says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration 01-Oct-2021 / 12:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 October 2021. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Rambler Metals & Mining financing negotiations ongoing

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC - Canada-focused copper and gold producer, explorer and developer - Says third party "working diligently" with West Face Capital Inc and Newgen Resource Lending Inc to reach an inter-creditor agreement. Previously working on financing package from Newgen. Company believes the third party to close the...
MARKETS
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Life Style Extra

Morrisons' board recommends CD&R 287 pence per share offer

Offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice,. valuing the UK's no. 4 grocer at $10 billion. Investment Group which offered a penny less per share. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans) (Sharecast News) - Rolls Royce may be set to rake in "billions of pounds"...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for PipeHawk (PIP)

IN BRIEF: Pipehawk's Thomson Equipment Design signs for new premises. PipeHawk shares surge as revenue returns to pre-pandemic levels. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Helium One deflates after drilling results. (Sharecast News) - Electronic systems development company PipeHawk said on Wednesday that unaudited turnover had shown a "considerable improvement" in the...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pipehawk's Thomson Equipment Design signs for new premises

PipeHawk PLC - provider of technology solutions to highways, automotive, rail and aerospace industries - Says subsidiary Thomson Equipment Design Ltd signs 10-year lease for two modern adjacent open space buildings in Cinderford at annual rent of GBP90,635, with the first year free. The new premises contain around three times the available floor space as the existing premises. "Since 31 December 2020 TED has steadily increased its factory-based work force by 20%; both the orders and enquiries pipelines are significant and growing. We are also currently looking to recruit a further 40% engineering staff in the near future," says Chair Gordon Watt.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Court sanctions Bally's takeover of Gamesys

Gamesys Group PLC - London-based gambling software firm - Court sanctions takeover by Bally's Corp. Scheme expected to become effective on Friday, and Gamesys shares to be cancelled from London Stock Exchange on Monday. In deal announced in April, Bally's will pay 1,850 pence per share in cash for Gamesys.
GAMBLING
Eaton Register Herald

Senior Edition: Info on Nov. levy

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors. In 2024, the youngest of the Baby Boom generation will turn 60, and two years later the oldest of the Boomers will turn 80. This fact will have much of our population aging in place for years to come. Funding for senior services will be even more crucial than it has ever been before. Currently, one in four people in Preble County are over 60, and by 2030 that number will be one in three.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

