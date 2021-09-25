Member Info for Commin

PipeHawk PLC - provider of technology solutions to highways, automotive, rail and aerospace industries - Says subsidiary Thomson Equipment Design Ltd signs 10-year lease for two modern adjacent open space buildings in Cinderford at annual rent of GBP90,635, with the first year free. The new premises contain around three times the available floor space as the existing premises. "Since 31 December 2020 TED has steadily increased its factory-based work force by 20%; both the orders and enquiries pipelines are significant and growing. We are also currently looking to recruit a further 40% engineering staff in the near future," says Chair Gordon Watt.
