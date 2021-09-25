Member Info for Commin

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors. In 2024, the youngest of the Baby Boom generation will turn 60, and two years later the oldest of the Boomers will turn 80. This fact will have much of our population aging in place for years to come. Funding for senior services will be even more crucial than it has ever been before. Currently, one in four people in Preble County are over 60, and by 2030 that number will be one in three.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO