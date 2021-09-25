Going out, staying in: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Going Out : Cinema
Gagarine
Out now
A clever French coming-of-age story with a space race twist, Gagarine is the tale of a resourceful teen hoping to save a condemned housing project from the bulldozers. This smart debut is neatly constructed around the (spoiler alert) real-life demolition of a 370-apartment complex, and blends lived-in social realism with cosmic fantasy.
The Green Knight
Out now
David Lowery’s big-budget art-house take on the classic Arthurian legend is an epic adventure and an interrogation of contemporary masculinity. Dev Patel plays Sir Gawain as a cocky young womaniser cruising for a bruising at the hands of a not-so-jolly green giant.
The Many Saints of Newark
Out now
Michael Gandolfini is a brave man. Starring as young Tony Soprano in this eagerly awaited big screen Sopranos prequel (above), he is not only personifying a TV icon, but also filling the considerable shoes of his late father, James, who starred in the role.
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Out now
Did anyone embody the Britpop era more than Oasis? The swagger, the Cool Britannia parties at Number 10, the inability to crack America ... and their massive 1996 Knebworth gig was the zenith. This concert-film blend of gig footage and interviews should hit the sweet spot for fans.
Catherine Bray
Going Out: Gigs
L Devine
Sat to 6 Oct; tour starts Liverpool
July’s Near Life Experience Part One – the third EP from Whitley Bay’s finest export – continued Devine’s penchant for attitude-laden bops. Lead single Girls Like Sex (“… are you stupid, or did you forget?”) will nestle in a setlist full of queer anthems such as 2018’s Daughter, about overcoming ignorance.
Yungblud
Mon to 19 Oct; tour starts Brighton
Expect Doncaster’s restless cartoon rock star to be more untamed than usual on this delayed jaunt around Britain’s larger venues. His No 1 album Weird! offers plenty of scope for OTT emo-wallowing, while new single Fleabag adds Nirvana-lite self-laceration to the mix. Michael Cragg
The Midsummer Marriage
Royal Festival Hall, SE1, Sat
Michael Tippett’s first, most sumptuous opera makes a striking beginning to Edward Gardner’s tenure as the London Philharmonic’s principal conductor. Though performed too rarely, The Midsummer Marriage is one of the greatest British operas, an irrepressibly lyrical masterpiece. The cast is led by Robert Murray as Mark and Rachel Nicholls as Jenifer. Andrew Clements
Theon Cross
Kings Place: Hall Two, N1, Sat
An evening of solo tuba might sound an unpromising prospect until you hear Theon Cross blowing it. The Sons of Kemet avant-jazz adventurer merges traditional brass technique, Caribbean sound-system culture and electronica, to unleash wah-wah guitar-style howls, drum’n’bass beats and irresistible dance grooves.
John Fordham
Going Out: Stage
The Mirror and the Light
Gielgud theatre, W1, to 23 January
The public continue to lose their heads (boom-tish) over Thomas Cromwell. The final chapter in Hilary Mantel’s masterful trilogy has been adapted by the author, alongside Ben Miles who plays Cromwell.
Typical Girls
Crucible theatre, Sheffield, to 16 October
A new play by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, who wrote the electrifying Emilia. Typical Girls is set in a prison mental health unit, where a group of women form their own band. Featuring music from all-female punks the Slits, it is directed by Roísín McBrinn of Clean Break, a theatre company that focuses on women in prison. Miriam Gillinson
Northern Ballet: Merlin
Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sat to 2 October, then touring
Award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel) takes a sideways step to create his first full-length ballet, about the legendary wizard Merlin, questing to unite warring kingdoms and come to terms with his own magical powers. Lyndsey Winship
Phil Wang
Pavilion theatre, Glasgow, Sat; King’s theatre, Edinburgh, Sun
A skilled world-straddler, Wang’s new show moves from youth to middle-age, and politically from left to right. A cult act that’s headed for the big leagues. Rachel Aroesti
Going Out: Art
Theaster Gates
Whitechapel Art Gallery, E1, Thu to 9 January
The Chicago visionary has a lifelong love of ceramics. In this exhibition he mixes aesthetics and ideas in a “sermon on clay” that explores the history and uses of one of humanity’s oldest cultural forms.
Noguchi
Barbican Art Gallery, EC2, Thu to 9 January
The curvy abstract forms created by the great Japanese American sculptor are among the most soothing shapes in art. Isamo Noguchi shares a dream space between biology and geometry with his peers Barbara Hepworth, Joan Miró and Alexander Calder.
Turner prize 2021
Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry, Thu to 12 Jan
The radical collectives Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, Black Obsidian Sound System, Array Collective and Project Art Works battle it out for this year’s Turner, showing engaged art on themes from communal solidarity to food additives.
Hokusai: The Great Picture Book of Everything
British Museum, WC1, Fri to 30 January
Hokusai’s bold and beautiful colour prints (above) are justly renowned. Now the British Museum has acquired his drawings for a book about literally “everything”. It’s a magical compendium of observation and fantasy, flowers and dragons. Jonathan Jones
Staying In: Streaming
Foundation
New episodes Fridays
From Dune to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Star Wars to Futurama, the influence of Isaac Asimov’s 1950s book series radiates through the sci-fi universe. Jared Harris stars as a mathematician who has invented a method of predicting the future: using it, he foresees humanity’s demise.
Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!
Tue, Netflix
In one of the most memorable segments of his satire Newswipe, Charlie Brooker masterfully exposed all that was ridiculous and hackneyed about TV news reports. Let’s hope Hollywood’s worst habits will be getting a similarly meticulous ribbing in his latest project, a Netflix special hosted by Rob Lowe.
28 Up
Wed, 8pm, BBC One
In 2000, the Up series was rebooted for the millennium, documenting the lives of a brand new cohort on a seven-yearly basis. Some lives have unfurled predictably, while others have gone completely off-piste. Often profound, occasionally prurient: this addictive reality TV is also a contemplative, expansive art project about the concept of life itself.
The Chestnut Man
Wed, Netflix
Netflix is returning to Nordic noir’s wellspring after 10 years. Adapted from a novel by The Killing’s creator, Søren Sveistrup, The Chestnut Man ticks all the knotty police procedural boxes – but also comes with a uniquely horrifying twist. RA
Staying In: Games
Deathloop
Out now
Cause chaos as an assassin stuck in a 12-hour time loop. A riotously violent and incomparably stylish art-deco shooter; the guns are good, the architecture’s better.
Diablo 2: Resurrected
Out now
Did you lose weeks of your life diving into hell and hack-and-slashing through demon hordes back in the 90s? Here’s an opportunity to do it all again.
FIFA 22
Out on Friday
Another year, another opportunity to get tonked by 13-year-olds – this time with extra-fancy animation on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Keza MacDonald
Staying In: Albums
Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful
Out now
Three years after the Grammy-nominated Saturn, Nottingham’s premiere practitioner of “wonky funk” returns with her third album. Completed in lockdown, its 13 songs focus on the positives, from celebrating the feminine (the Lianne La Havas-assisted Woman), or, as on ballad Wait, tricky-but-worthwhile relationships.
Illuminati Hotties – Let Me Do One More
Out on Friday
Having freed herself from a bad record deal via last year’s Free I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For mixtape, DIY star Sarah Tudzin returns with her gleefully genre-hopping third album. Pool Hopping is sun-kissed 90s pop-punk, while scuffed ballad U V V P recalls the Ronettes.
Pond – 9
Out on Friday
Psych-rockers Pond started their ninth album by recording “heinous improvised sonic babble”. Thankfully the noise has been manipulated into their most accessible music, with towering recent single Human Touch recalling the widescreen space-rock of their collaborators Tame Impala.
Tirzah – Colourgrade
Out on Friday
While the asymmetrical alt-pop of Tirzah Mastin’s 2018 debut Devotion was compiled from a decade’s worth of recordings with producer Mica Levi, the more avant garde Colourgrade was recorded in a burst of creativity in 2019. Lyrically it celebrates new love and unbreakable bonds. MC
Staying In : Brain food
American Masters archive
pbs.org
The public broadcaster has made more than 1,000 clips from its long-running American Masters interview series available online. Highlights include David Bowie on Lou Reed, Quincy Jones (above) on overcoming adversity and Mel Brooks on comedy.
Earth 2 Air
Podcast, available weekly
Marking East and South East Asian Heritage Month, this series from New Earth Theatre traces the stories of Japanese women migrating to the UK, including Lola Isako Okazaki-Ward’s journey on the Empire Windrush in 1954.
Don’t Exclude Me
Thursday, BBC Two
With British school exclusions at their highest in a decade, this fascinating two-part documentary follows behavioural expert Marie Gentles’s efforts over a year to keep some of Milton Hall Primary School’s most challenging pupils in education. Ammar Kalia
Comments / 0