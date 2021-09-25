Going out, staying in: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going Out : Cinema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxQoJ_0c7ZxKYh00
The making of Tony Soprano ... The Many Saints of Newark. Photograph: BFA/Alamy

Gagarine

Out now

A clever French coming-of-age story with a space race twist, Gagarine is the tale of a resourceful teen hoping to save a condemned housing project from the bulldozers. This smart debut is neatly constructed around the (spoiler alert) real-life demolition of a 370-apartment complex, and blends lived-in social realism with cosmic fantasy.

The Green Knight

Out now

David Lowery’s big-budget art-house take on the classic Arthurian legend is an epic adventure and an interrogation of contemporary masculinity. Dev Patel plays Sir Gawain as a cocky young womaniser cruising for a bruising at the hands of a not-so-jolly green giant.

The Many Saints of Newark

Out now

Michael Gandolfini is a brave man. Starring as young Tony Soprano in this eagerly awaited big screen Sopranos prequel (above), he is not only personifying a TV icon, but also filling the considerable shoes of his late father, James, who starred in the role.

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Out now

Did anyone embody the Britpop era more than Oasis? The swagger, the Cool Britannia parties at Number 10, the inability to crack America ... and their massive 1996 Knebworth gig was the zenith. This concert-film blend of gig footage and interviews should hit the sweet spot for fans.

Catherine Bray

Going Out: Gigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y249i_0c7ZxKYh00
L Devine. Photograph: _

L Devine

Sat to 6 Oct; tour starts Liverpool

July’s Near Life Experience Part One – the third EP from Whitley Bay’s finest export – continued Devine’s penchant for attitude-laden bops. Lead single Girls Like Sex (“… are you stupid, or did you forget?”) will nestle in a setlist full of queer anthems such as 2018’s Daughter, about overcoming ignorance.

Yungblud

Mon to 19 Oct; tour starts Brighton

Expect Doncaster’s restless cartoon rock star to be more untamed than usual on this delayed jaunt around Britain’s larger venues. His No 1 album Weird! offers plenty of scope for OTT emo-wallowing, while new single Fleabag adds Nirvana-lite self-laceration to the mix. Michael Cragg

The Midsummer Marriage

Royal Festival Hall, SE1, Sat

Michael Tippett’s first, most sumptuous opera makes a striking beginning to Edward Gardner’s tenure as the London Philharmonic’s principal conductor. Though performed too rarely, The Midsummer Marriage is one of the greatest British operas, an irrepressibly lyrical masterpiece. The cast is led by Robert Murray as Mark and Rachel Nicholls as Jenifer. Andrew Clements

Theon Cross

Kings Place: Hall Two, N1, Sat

An evening of solo tuba might sound an unpromising prospect until you hear Theon Cross blowing it. The Sons of Kemet avant-jazz adventurer merges traditional brass technique, Caribbean sound-system culture and electronica, to unleash wah-wah guitar-style howls, drum’n’bass beats and irresistible dance grooves.

John Fordham

Going Out: Stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oTQu_0c7ZxKYh00
Hilary Mantel and Ben Miles (Thomas Cromwell) in rehearsal for The Mirror and the Light. Photograph: Helen Maybanks

The Mirror and the Light

Gielgud theatre, W1, to 23 January

The public continue to lose their heads (boom-tish) over Thomas Cromwell. The final chapter in Hilary Mantel’s masterful trilogy has been adapted by the author, alongside Ben Miles who plays Cromwell.

Typical Girls

Crucible theatre, Sheffield, to 16 October

A new play by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, who wrote the electrifying Emilia. Typical Girls is set in a prison mental health unit, where a group of women form their own band. Featuring music from all-female punks the Slits, it is directed by Roísín McBrinn of Clean Break, a theatre company that focuses on women in prison. Miriam Gillinson

Northern Ballet: Merlin

Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sat to 2 October, then touring

Award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel) takes a sideways step to create his first full-length ballet, about the legendary wizard Merlin, questing to unite warring kingdoms and come to terms with his own magical powers. Lyndsey Winship

Phil Wang

Pavilion theatre, Glasgow, Sat; King’s theatre, Edinburgh, Sun

A skilled world-straddler, Wang’s new show moves from youth to middle-age, and politically from left to right. A cult act that’s headed for the big leagues. Rachel Aroesti

Going Out: Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W30xn_0c7ZxKYh00
Hokusai’s studies of various water birds. Photograph: © The Trustees of the British Museum

Theaster Gates

Whitechapel Art Gallery, E1, Thu to 9 January

The Chicago visionary has a lifelong love of ceramics. In this exhibition he mixes aesthetics and ideas in a “sermon on clay” that explores the history and uses of one of humanity’s oldest cultural forms.

Noguchi

Barbican Art Gallery, EC2, Thu to 9 January

The curvy abstract forms created by the great Japanese American sculptor are among the most soothing shapes in art. Isamo Noguchi shares a dream space between biology and geometry with his peers Barbara Hepworth, Joan Miró and Alexander Calder.

Turner prize 2021

Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry, Thu to 12 Jan

The radical collectives Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, Black Obsidian Sound System, Array Collective and Project Art Works battle it out for this year’s Turner, showing engaged art on themes from communal solidarity to food additives.

Hokusai: The Great Picture Book of Everything

British Museum, WC1, Fri to 30 January

Hokusai’s bold and beautiful colour prints (above) are justly renowned. Now the British Museum has acquired his drawings for a book about literally “everything”. It’s a magical compendium of observation and fantasy, flowers and dragons. Jonathan Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEPTz_0c7ZxKYh00

Staying In: Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d8c4_0c7ZxKYh00
Alfred Enoch and Lou Llobell in Foundation, Photograph: Helen Sloan/AP

Foundation

New episodes Fridays

From Dune to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Star Wars to Futurama, the influence of Isaac Asimov’s 1950s book series radiates through the sci-fi universe. Jared Harris stars as a mathematician who has invented a method of predicting the future: using it, he foresees humanity’s demise.

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!

Tue, Netflix

In one of the most memorable segments of his satire Newswipe, Charlie Brooker masterfully exposed all that was ridiculous and hackneyed about TV news reports. Let’s hope Hollywood’s worst habits will be getting a similarly meticulous ribbing in his latest project, a Netflix special hosted by Rob Lowe.

28 Up

Wed, 8pm, BBC One

In 2000, the Up series was rebooted for the millennium, documenting the lives of a brand new cohort on a seven-yearly basis. Some lives have unfurled predictably, while others have gone completely off-piste. Often profound, occasionally prurient: this addictive reality TV is also a contemplative, expansive art project about the concept of life itself.

The Chestnut Man

Wed, Netflix

Netflix is returning to Nordic noir’s wellspring after 10 years. Adapted from a novel by The Killing’s creator, Søren Sveistrup, The Chestnut Man ticks all the knotty police procedural boxes – but also comes with a uniquely horrifying twist. RA

Staying In: Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0mj2_0c7ZxKYh00
Diablo 2: Resurrected. Photograph: PR

Deathloop

Out now

Cause chaos as an assassin stuck in a 12-hour time loop. A riotously violent and incomparably stylish art-deco shooter; the guns are good, the architecture’s better.

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Out now

Did you lose weeks of your life diving into hell and hack-and-slashing through demon hordes back in the 90s? Here’s an opportunity to do it all again.

FIFA 22

Out on Friday

Another year, another opportunity to get tonked by 13-year-olds – this time with extra-fancy animation on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Keza MacDonald

Staying In: Albums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1EDq_0c7ZxKYh00
Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties. Photograph: David A Smith/Getty Images

Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful

Out now

Three years after the Grammy-nominated Saturn, Nottingham’s premiere practitioner of “wonky funk” returns with her third album. Completed in lockdown, its 13 songs focus on the positives, from celebrating the feminine (the Lianne La Havas-assisted Woman), or, as on ballad Wait, tricky-but-worthwhile relationships.

Illuminati Hotties – Let Me Do One More

Out on Friday

Having freed herself from a bad record deal via last year’s Free I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For mixtape, DIY star Sarah Tudzin returns with her gleefully genre-hopping third album. Pool Hopping is sun-kissed 90s pop-punk, while scuffed ballad U V V P recalls the Ronettes.

Pond – 9

Out on Friday

Psych-rockers Pond started their ninth album by recording “heinous improvised sonic babble”. Thankfully the noise has been manipulated into their most accessible music, with towering recent single Human Touch recalling the widescreen space-rock of their collaborators Tame Impala.

Tirzah – Colourgrade

Out on Friday

While the asymmetrical alt-pop of Tirzah Mastin’s 2018 debut Devotion was compiled from a decade’s worth of recordings with producer Mica Levi, the more avant garde Colourgrade was recorded in a burst of creativity in 2019. Lyrically it celebrates new love and unbreakable bonds. MC

Staying In : Brain food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdYKh_0c7ZxKYh00
Quincy Jones. Photograph: Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

American Masters archive

pbs.org

The public broadcaster has made more than 1,000 clips from its long-running American Masters interview series available online. Highlights include David Bowie on Lou Reed, Quincy Jones (above) on overcoming adversity and Mel Brooks on comedy.

Earth 2 Air

Podcast, available weekly

Marking East and South East Asian Heritage Month, this series from New Earth Theatre traces the stories of Japanese women migrating to the UK, including Lola Isako Okazaki-Ward’s journey on the Empire Windrush in 1954.

Don’t Exclude Me

Thursday, BBC Two

With British school exclusions at their highest in a decade, this fascinating two-part documentary follows behavioural expert Marie Gentles’s efforts over a year to keep some of Milton Hall Primary School’s most challenging pupils in education. Ammar Kalia

