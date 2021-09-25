CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Prep Football: Farrow explodes as Red Devils pound Ripley

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUmNX_0c7ZxHuW00
Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow picks up yards against Westside Sept. 4 in Oak Hill. (F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress).

RIPLEY – Leonard Farrow was a one-man wrecking crew Friday night for Oak Hill in a 47-26 win over Ripley.

Farrow carried the ball 15 times and totaled 223 yards while crossing the goal line five times to help the Red Devils snap a two-game slide.

Farrow opened the scoring on a 75-yard jaunt and scored twice more in the first period from 18 yards and seven yards for a 20-6 Oak Hill lead.

Red Devils’ quarterback Jacob Ward threw for 132 yards and tossed two second quarter touchdowns to help build a 34-13 halftime advantage.

Ethan Vargo-Thomas (36) and Braxton Hall (25) were on the receiving end of Ward’s strikes.

Farrow scored again in each of the final two quarters to keep the Vikings at bay.

Oak Hill (2-3) hosts Class AAA No. 8 Cabell Midland Friday night.

Oak Hill: 20 14 6 7 – 47

Ripley 6 7 0 13 – 26

First quarter

OH: Leonard Farrow 75 yd Run (kick fail)

R: Joey Ramsey 36 yd Run ( run failed)

OH: Farrow 18 yd run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick)

OH: Farrow 7 yd run (Vargo-Thomas kick)

Second quarter

R: Ramsey 25 yd pass from Ty Stephens (Kaitlyn Lawrence kick)

OH: Vargo-Thomas 36 yd pass from Jacob Ward (Vargo-Thomas kick)

OH: Braxton Hall 25 yd pass from Ward (Vargo-Thomas kick)

Third quarter

OH: Farrow 14 yd Run (kick fail)

Fourth quarter

R: Brady Anderson 15 yd pass from Stephens ( Carter Cochran kick)

OH: Farrow 3 yd run (Vargo-Thomas kick)

R: Hunter Brown 8 yd pass from Stephens

Team Stats

Rushing: (OH) Farrow 15-223-5, Omar Lewis 6-58, Elijah Gray 4-47, Vargo Thomas 2-32, Alex Baxter 2-9, Trenton Rider 1-13

Passing: (OH) Ward 6-6-132-2

Receiving: (OH) Vargo Thomas 2-73-1, Hall 3-36-1, Jeremiah Jackson 1-23

Takeaways: (OH)Vargo-Thomas (INT), E. Gray (INT)

