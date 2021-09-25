Tift wins over Worth for homecoming

TIFTON - Tift County reached five wins Friday night, equaling their total from 2019 and 2020 combined. On homecoming night, they defeated Worth County, 24-14.

The Blue Devils jumped ahead 14-0, only to see Worth tie it up in the third quarter. A 20-yard pass from Tyler Parker to Mike Taylor and a 33-yard field goal from Antonio Gomez, however, sent the Sylvester faithful home sad.

Head coach Noel Dean was not thrilled with all the penalty flags. More than 10 flags were called against the Devils, including a stretch of four consecutive Worth County plays in the third quarter.

"We'll go to work," he said, referring to the games ahead.

Down 14-7 at intermission, the Rams recovered an onside kick to start the third period. Tman Toomer and Chip Cooper both ran for first downs, then a facemask penalty gave Worth first and goal at the 8.

There, the flags came down like rain. Two pass interference calls and a facemask flag that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery by Shawn Lindsey.

At the 1, Toomer crossed the plane. Reilly Mason's extra point kick at 10:16 meant the contest was tied at 14-all.

Neither team moved on their next possession and Mason punted Tift down to its own 6 midway through the period.

Zach Carter immediately worked the Blue Devils out of the predicament, running 17 yards on first down to the 23. C.J. Henley picked up 15 yards on pass from Parker for a crucial first down at Tift's 44.

Worth appeared to be weathering the storm after a block in the back moved the Devils back, but gave their hosts a free first down on a pass interference flag.

Parker and Carter continued moving the sticks, a 13-yard gainer by Parker to the Rams' 8. They lost 12 yards on a pair of miscues, but Parker came back to hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown at 1:45. Gomez's kick meant it was now a 21-14 lead.

JaCoiley Nathan sacked Cooper for a big loss to end the third. A partially blocked punt followed, setting up a fresh drive at Worth's 44.

Damion Moate, in for an injured Carter, and Parker gained one first down at the 31. A facemask call gained 15 more yards to the 15. The Devils were unable to move any closer and Gomez came in with a 33-yard three-pointer at 7:54.

Worth didn't go away quickly or easily. Cooper moved the sticks with his legs and a pass to Ben Jackson landed them at the 35.

Cooper threw deep on second down, but found the hands of Za'morian Brown with 4:29 remaining.

Henley caught three passes from Parker for two first downs, sealing the deal for the Blue Devils.

Cooper and the much-improved Rams picked up yardage on nearly every possession, but were stymied nearly all of the first half.

On the flip side, Tift only had six offensive snaps in the first quarter, but a 14-0 lead.

Carter's first two runs were for 19 and 49 yards, the latter attempt resulting in a touchdown at 5:09.

After a Worth punt and runback landed the Devils at the 36, Parker threw deep to Henley, who caught a ball between two defenders and raced for end zone at 2:35.

The Rams worked their way back in in the second period, with an 6-yard pass from Cooper to Cameron Marshall at 5:36 resulting in their first touchdown. Mason provided the kick.

Late in the second, the Rams worked down to Tift's 25, but not enough to convert a fourth down with nine seconds remaining.

Parker completed 9 of 14 passing attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Henley had the bulk of those, six grabs for just under 100 yards (with a touchdown).

Carter ran for an unofficial 137 yards on 11 carries, scoring once. He did not play in the fourth quarter after coming up limping on a run in the third.

Cooper's night saw him complete 17 of 28 tries for 171 yards and one touchdown. That went to Marshall, who had five catches for 62 yards.

Cooper had 35 rushing yards on 17 runs, figures that included four sacks.

The Blue Devils are next set to go on the road the first time, traveling to Valdosta to meet the Wildcats. In the Winnersville Classic Friday, Lowndes defeated Valdosta 21-0.