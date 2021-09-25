CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Ogden man turns into recovery mission in Yellowstone National Park

By Madison Swenson, KSL TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – Officials announced Friday that their search efforts for a missing Ogden man have shifted from a rescue to recovery mission in Yellowstone National Park. Kim Crumbo and his brother were reported missing after they didn’t return from a four-day canoe trip on Sept. 19. The...

