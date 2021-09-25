Shutting Down the Haters: Local man drops rap album, hopes to become role model
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One local man is not your typical rapper, but he’s hoping to take the world by storm with his fire beats. His passion is music, but his mission is to inspire others along the way. Aaron Westendorf, aka Lil Blondie, has been working on his album, “The Dream,” for the past eight months. The process took focus and determination, but at the center of these dope beats and catchy lyrics is a man with a huge heart for music.local12.com
