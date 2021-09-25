Shutting Down the Haters: Local man drops rap album, hopes to become role model

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO