Fentanyl Deaths – Can Test Strips Save Lives?

News Channel Nebraska
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://illuminaterecovery.com/blog/fentanyl-test-strips-save-lives/. Drug overdoses are a tragic epidemic that has been sweeping across the country and affecting the lives of many for years now. Currently, a dangerous drug known as fentanyl has been found being laced with a variety of common illegal drugs that are often bought and sold without regulation, contributing to a massive increase in the number of drug overdoses and resulting in deaths from them.

Related
CBS LA

DEA: Prescription Pills For Sale Online, On Social Media Often Laced With Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fake prescription pills, often laced with fentanyl, have led to an alarming increase in overdose deaths across the country, prompting the DEA to issue a warning against buying such products online or from social media. (credit: DEA) In Southern California alone, the DEA says fentanyl has driven up drug-related deaths in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties. In 2019, 2,324 people died of drug overdoses, 33% of which involved fentanyl. A year later, drug overdose deaths skyrocketed 59% to 3,702, and those involving fentanyl went up as well to 51%. Throughout the region, the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division...
LOS ANGELES, CA
countynewscenter.com

Record Meth, Prescription Drug, Fentanyl Deaths Reported in County

Substance abuse continues to take a toll on San Diego County residents and communities. A total of 722 San Diegans died with meth in their system and another 576 people died due to prescription drugs in the region last year, the Methamphetamine Strike Force and Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force announced today.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
State
Arizona State
Denver Post

“A drug of mass destruction”: Fentanyl deaths surge in Colorado, reaching an average of two fatalities a day

The eggs sat on the counter and the potatoes waited in the pan for a late-night brunch as Ashley Romero died. She took half a pill that appeared to be a prescription painkiller offered to her by her boyfriend. Romero had chronic pain her entire life from pancreatitis. When she was really hurting, she would sometimes take half a pill prescribed to her by her doctor.
COLORADO STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

With overdose deaths soaring, DEA issues warning about fentanyl-laced pills

WASHINGTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public warning Monday that a growing number of pain medications bought on the black market are laced with the synthetic opioid fentanylor the stimulant methamphetamine, driving overdose deaths to record levels. "We decided to do this because the amounts are staggering," DEA...
WASHINGTON, DC
WIBW

DEA alerts fentanyl flood driving U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Public Safety Alert has been issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency as the fentanyl flood drives U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a Public Safety Alert to warn of the alarming increase in fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. He said the counterfeit pills are easy to buy, widely available and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KPBS

Overdose Deaths From Meth, Fentanyl Rising Dramatically In San Diego County

San Diego County released new information Tuesday on overdose deaths from methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the news was not good. “The number of deaths due to methamphetamine is continuing to increase, more deaths this year than before," San Diego County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Campman said. "The deaths due to fentanyl has hugely increased.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pahomepage.com

Scranton aims to reduce OD deaths, considers decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is an effort in Lackawanna County to address the growing number of drug overdose deaths. The D.A.’s office reports that fentanyl was involved in 92 percent of this year’s overdose deaths. The city of Scranton is considering decriminalizing possession and distribution of fentanyl test strips as a way to save lives.
SCRANTON, PA
