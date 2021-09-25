College women’s soccer roundup: Mountaineers throttle Bushnell, stretch winning streak to six games

LA GRANDE — No. 13 Eastern Oregon kept its streak alive, winning its sixth game in a row on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Mountaineers throttled Bushnell behind two goals from Kana Mateaki, winning 5-0 at Community Stadium.

The six-game winning streak is the longest of any team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, of which the Mountaineers stand at first place.

In the first half, Eastern set the tone by outshooting Bushnell 10 shots to seven. In the 17th minute, Lindsay Balkenbush scored the first goal of the match to give the Mountaineers the early advantage. Mateaki scored her first goal just nine minutes later, assisted by Chloe Flynn. Eastern took a solid 2-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Mountaineers ramped up the offensive effort even more. Eastern dominated in the shots column, outdoing Bushnell 15 to two.

Katie Arnold scored her second goal of the season in the 58th minute, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead. Mateaki found the back of the net in the 70th minute, her fifth goal of the season. Kaitlyn McLeod put the icing on the cake with another goal in the 71st minute to push Eastern’s lead to 5-0.

The victory improved Eastern’s record to 6-1-0 on the year and 3-0-0 in conference competition. The Mountaineers will look to gain a weekend sweep at home, competing against Corban on Sept. 25.