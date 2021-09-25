CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

College women’s soccer roundup: Mountaineers throttle Bushnell, stretch winning streak to six games

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 9 days ago

LA GRANDE — No. 13 Eastern Oregon kept its streak alive, winning its sixth game in a row on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Mountaineers throttled Bushnell behind two goals from Kana Mateaki, winning 5-0 at Community Stadium.

The six-game winning streak is the longest of any team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, of which the Mountaineers stand at first place.

In the first half, Eastern set the tone by outshooting Bushnell 10 shots to seven. In the 17th minute, Lindsay Balkenbush scored the first goal of the match to give the Mountaineers the early advantage. Mateaki scored her first goal just nine minutes later, assisted by Chloe Flynn. Eastern took a solid 2-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Mountaineers ramped up the offensive effort even more. Eastern dominated in the shots column, outdoing Bushnell 15 to two.

Katie Arnold scored her second goal of the season in the 58th minute, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead. Mateaki found the back of the net in the 70th minute, her fifth goal of the season. Kaitlyn McLeod put the icing on the cake with another goal in the 71st minute to push Eastern’s lead to 5-0.

The victory improved Eastern’s record to 6-1-0 on the year and 3-0-0 in conference competition. The Mountaineers will look to gain a weekend sweep at home, competing against Corban on Sept. 25.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
La Grande, OR
Sports
La Grande, OR
College Sports
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mountaineers#Throttle#Eastern
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
367
Followers
148
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy