"Get your popcorn ready," said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin just moments before his No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels got underway against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Kiffin dropped the mic on CBS but then he and his Rebels dropped the ball while taking on the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss and its vaunted offense, averaging 635 yards per game, was held scoreless on six straight possessions in the first half with the Crimson Tide built a 28-0 lead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO