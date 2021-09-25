CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faux fur, flannel and fall

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is officially here, and that means all the feels of long sleeves and boots. Yet the cooler mornings and nights don’t exactly match up to warm afternoons, so sweaters aren’t necessarily a priority yet. Many women are opting for a throwback to 90s fashion with flannels. “There are so...

Footwear News

Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...
POPSUGAR

Laverne Cox's Gorgeous Plaid Gown Will Inspire You to Get Your Flannels Out For Fall

Laverne Cox knows how to turn any street into her very own runway. On Sept. 30, the fabulous Promising Young Woman actress stepped out for the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala in a stunning Christopher John Rogers gown where she struck many a pose before heading in for the event. Her yellow plaid gown featured a zipped-up corset top and a tulle-filled skirt that screamed it's finally fall. She paired the outfit with Cicada Jewelry. As one of the cochairs for this year's event, her festive look did not disappoint.
Refinery29

Loungewear Lovers, R29’s New Fall Collection Is For You

At Refinery29, we take all aspects of lounge life very seriously — especially where the "wear" is concerned. After launching our very own loungewear collection in March of 2020, we're finally ready to roll out our next edition of editor-designed (and lazy-girl-approved) cozy clothes. In keeping with the spirit of our previous collections, this year’s sleep sets and separates are also made from eco-conscious fabrics that are melt-on-your-body soft and available in sizes XS to 3XL. Our summertime cotton-jersey sets are already available to shop at Nordstrom, but keep your eye peeled for this newest batch of loungewear styles that are perfect for transitioning into fall. Scroll on to check out this month’s drop — along with our favorite sofa-to-street styling tips — that will help you continue to live your best stay-at-home life.
columbusmonthly.com

Fall Style: Fashion meets comfort with daring prints and luxurious layers

Bold prints and bright colors are on tap for fall. Fashion has drastically changed in the last year as the world has adjusted to a new way of living and working. As we inch closer to a post-pandemic lifestyle, we are seeing new trends emerge—such as stretch jeans with elastic waists for men. Meanwhile, old trends add comfort as they continue to come back. There’s a midmod influence with floral prints and layered details. Certainly, we are hitting the pause button on quarantine casual in exchange for simple sophistication.
New York Post

20 shackets to wear every day: Flannel, leather, corduroy and more

It’s true. Sporting a shacket (you know, the lovechild of the sherpa jacket and flannel) is a testament to the fall season — just as much as drinking Starbucks’ new Apple Crisp Macchiato. You’ve probably seen a closet’s worth of shackets clogging up your Instagram feed — and, for a...
InsideHook

Deal: 5 Perfect L.L. Bean Flannels Are on Sale in Time for Fall

When you think of iconic fall attire, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a comfortable flannel. The soft fabric that’s often made from cotton has an uncanny ability to hold heat, which becomes essential as temperatures drop. But it also looks good whether you’re gathering with friends or picking apples from the local orchard.
Real Simple

These $20 Flannel Sheets Transformed My Bed Into a Cozy Paradise for Fall and Winter

We're always on the lookout for the best bedding on the market, whether that's cooling sheets for the summer or cozy flannel sheets for the colder months. Flannel sheets are a great option for fall and winter since they're warm yet still breathable, even for hot sleepers. We found a set at Target that starts at just $20 and comes in four gorgeous patterns you'll want to use all season long.
Well+Good

The $30 Faux-Leather Jacket That We’ll Be Pairing With Leggings All Fall

While we love any excuse to cozy up, dressing for autumnal weather isn't always easy. When the air gets to be cool and crisp, it's time to throw on some layers—just not enough that you turn into a swampy, sweaty mess. Shackets are trendy, sure, but they're not exactly weather proof, and most coats are just way too warm. Your best bet? A sleek leather jacket that's snug enough to keep the chill out without overdoing it. And we've got just the one.
Us Weekly

Finally, Faux-Leather Pants That Aren’t Skin-Tight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have been living for faux-leather pieces lately. We’ve obviously always been a fan of the leather look, but fashion brands have been getting even more creative with it lately, coming out with unexpected pieces that have some serious style. We love our moto jackets and our bags, but we love seeing more options!
DFW Community News

Faux Leather Looks

Créate amazing new looks with some faux leather outfit ideas! Maintain yourself in style, warm and comfortable without having to go through the uncomfortableness of real leather. Here are some cute faux leather looks. Looking for a cute and bold top? This bodysuit is what you’re looking for then! This...
SPY

The 15 Coolest Flannel Shirts Perfect for Flannel Season

Flannel shirts are back — and that’s worth getting excited about. The lumberjack staple had a brief moment back in the early 2000s when hipsters were rocking flannels with selvage denim and work boots, but in 2021, flannel shirts have a new identity. Stylish celebrities are rocking flannels with streetwear outfits, while fashion-conscious normal dudes are wearing low-key flannels to work or the bar. The new look draws on the flannel trend of the 90s (the shirt has had many appearances in the spotlight) and is being worn with chinos, joggers, hype sneakers and other modern staples. But style isn’t the only...
WWD

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

The gloves were off — and so was every other bit of clothing — in this lingerie-inspired collection that had more flashes of corset, garter belt and stocking than a 1950s pinup calendar. Last season, Jonny Johansson focused on well-being, swaddling the body in fuzzy knits, dressing-gown coats and draped...
In Style

15 Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Amazon — Including 50% Off a Levi's Faux-Shearling-Lined Denim Jacket

Now that it's starting to feel like fall out, it's time to swap out your sundresses for sweaters and sandals for boots. We only get a few weeks of in-between weather a year, when it's cold enough to wear oversized knits and jeans, but still warm enough that you don't need a parka, so don't miss this opportunity to wear your favorite fall 'fits. And if you could use a few new pieces, Amazon has you covered with tons of clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale.
Refinery29

I Found The Perfect Flannel Shacket For Under $40 On Amazon

A month ago, I didn’t know what a shacket was — though, as it turns out, Refinery29 had diligently reported on the shirt-jacket hybrid back in 2016. (Hi, Old Millennial here.) This year, shackets (specifically of the flannel and corduroy variety) have taken off in a huge way for these summer-to-fall transition weeks. Street-style celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have also cozied up to the trend, committing to the overly baggy look by going extra wide and long in their respective shackets. Peep around at your favorite fashion retailers and chances are that you’ll find a weighty shirt-jacket hybrid on those racks, too. Eager to find out what the deal was with this intentionally boxy and oversized outerwear (and skeptical that it could actually be flattering on), I settled on a very popular flannel Amazon shacket. With a palatable under-$40 price, noteworthy 4.4-out-of-5-star hype, and over 800 detailed reviews (pictures included), the Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket has all the makings of a next-big viral Amazon buy. Read on to discover how what many reviewers call "The Perfect Shacket" looked, felt, and fit IRL.
Us Weekly

Upgrade Your Leggings With This Faux-Suede Pair Just in Time for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember when some people didn’t consider leggings socially acceptable? How times have changed! If we’re being honest, we might own too many pairs — but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop buying more! We’re always looking to diversify our collections so we have alternative options on deck.
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

It was nothing but fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!. Celebs brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which, of course, didn't surprise us on fashion's biggest night!. From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox, stars fully embraced this year's...
newspressnow.com

DONNA'S DAY: Faux-leather vase shows off fall finds

"The leaves are definitely turning in New Hampshire," friend Judy Barlow reported to me this week in an e-mail, "and my three kids are always the first to point out the beautiful reds and golds in our neighborhood. But to the kids, it's not really an appreciation of nature — it's more a signal that their favorite holiday is coming (Halloween) and their favorite season (winter) is just around the corner.
One Green Planet

Saint Laurent to Ditch Fur in 2022

Luxury brand Saint Laurent has announced that they will be going fur-free next year with their new collection. In 2022, the luxury wear brand has vowed to make its new line entirely free of real fur. It is just one of many luxury brands to go fur-free after years of animal rights protests against the use of fur. Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta are some of the other luxury brands that have also ditched fur.
