Faux fur, flannel and fall

A month ago, I didn’t know what a shacket was — though, as it turns out, Refinery29 had diligently reported on the shirt-jacket hybrid back in 2016. (Hi, Old Millennial here.) This year, shackets (specifically of the flannel and corduroy variety) have taken off in a huge way for these summer-to-fall transition weeks. Street-style celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have also cozied up to the trend, committing to the overly baggy look by going extra wide and long in their respective shackets. Peep around at your favorite fashion retailers and chances are that you’ll find a weighty shirt-jacket hybrid on those racks, too. Eager to find out what the deal was with this intentionally boxy and oversized outerwear (and skeptical that it could actually be flattering on), I settled on a very popular flannel Amazon shacket. With a palatable under-$40 price, noteworthy 4.4-out-of-5-star hype, and over 800 detailed reviews (pictures included), the Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket has all the makings of a next-big viral Amazon buy. Read on to discover how what many reviewers call "The Perfect Shacket" looked, felt, and fit IRL.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO