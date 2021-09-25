WATCH NOW: High school football: C-FC offense struggles in shutout against Melrose-Mindoro

District 24-6A 6 p.m. at Challenger Columbia Stadium. Clear Springs boasts the No. 1 offense in District 24-6A with an average of 456.8 yards per game. The Chargers have been balanced on that side of the ball with 914 yards passing and 913 yards rushing. The offense has been led by three players in particular. Quarterback Cody Kuhlmann has passed for 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Wide receiver Noah Thomas is averaging nearly 19 yards per catch and has reached the end zone six times. Running back Xai’Shaun Edwards is leading the district with 601 yards and five scores. While the offense is performing at a high rate, the defense is allowing 379 yards per outing. The team has surrendered at least 27 points in three of its four games. Katy and Tompkins, which enter this week with a combined 10-0 record, handed Clear Springs its only two losses of the year to begin the season. Clear Springs is 12-1 against Clear Lake since 2008, including a 56-0 victory last season. Clear Lake snapped a two-game skid last week with a 49-33 victory over Clear Brook to open district action. The Falcons have the No. 3 offense in the district at 377 yards per game. Just over 63 percent of that production has come on the ground, where the team is averaging 241 yards per contest. Sophomore Elijah Harris is leading the charge in that regard with 465 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Tyler Durst, the team’s quarterback, has also been an effective rusher with 371 yards and six scores. Durst has thrown for another six touchdowns against just one interception. Clear Lake has allowed at least 26 points in every game this year. Senior Jake Pubentz leads the team and ranks fifth in the district with 33 tackles, and sophomore Tyler Best has 26.5 tackles with three sacks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO