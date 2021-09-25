Garlic: Tasty, healthful and a houseplant

Garlic has been cultivated for cooking, medical benefits and warding off evil spirits for over 5,000 years from China to Iran and Egypt where it was used to preserve mummies. Not all garlic has a strong enough odor to ward off witches, other evil spirits as well as friends. Varieties vary from mild and sweet to hot and spicy. Look for softneck varieties that grow best in southern regions. They include: California White (rich), Transylvania (hot and sharp bite) and Nootka Rose (can braid it).