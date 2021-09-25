Massive Pretraining for Bilingual Machine Translation

The hype around AI could be very real but to be fair that must be true for any technology that has the ability to change the world. Sit back and think about the last few days and one may find several references in the social media about how AI will change the way we live our lives especially in the area of healthcare, finance, entertainment or travel. Anyone who taps into the tech news or is somehow related to the digital transformation must know already about intelligent machines. Some of them may inadvertently perceive it to be just another fancy word for robotics or how it will take away their jobs someday but there is so much more to it that must be talked about. AI optimists believe it’s just the beginning of a revolution that has an ability to change everything about the world as we know it.

