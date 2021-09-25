CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame releases hype tape for Wisconsin game

By Nick Shepkowski
 9 days ago
Notre Dame and Wisconsin are set to face off for the first time in nearly 60 years as kickoff is less than 12 hours away as I post this. It’s the biggest game of the year for the Irish, one that’s a must-win if you want next week’s to be bigger in terms of rankings.

Trying to sleep the night before games like this one is always tough and tonight is no exception. What won’t help in that department is that Notre Dame’s fresh new hype tape for the showdown with Wisconsin showed up in my Twitter feed and gave me a bit more energy I didn’t need at this hour.

Regardless, here it is:

See you in a few hours for what is hopefully a great day for the Irish in Chicago.

Sidenote – be sure to check out all the different information we have previewing this contest between midwest powers:

