Tennessee State

Hunters sizing up CWD precaution restrictions

By STEVE VANTREESE
Paducah Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky deer hunters in five area counties are still figuring how new restrictions associated with a CWD Surveillance Zone will affect them. That zone is an area of heightened vigilance for chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain disease that affects deer and other deer family critters. No case of CWD, for short, has even been identified in a deer within Kentucky, although many states, including states around Kentucky’s border, have diagnosed CWD in deer there.

