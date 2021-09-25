Hunters sizing up CWD precaution restrictions
Kentucky deer hunters in five area counties are still figuring how new restrictions associated with a CWD Surveillance Zone will affect them. That zone is an area of heightened vigilance for chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain disease that affects deer and other deer family critters. No case of CWD, for short, has even been identified in a deer within Kentucky, although many states, including states around Kentucky’s border, have diagnosed CWD in deer there.www.paducahsun.com
