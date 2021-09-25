Young Lions visit retooling Cumberland today

Following a bye week which allowed Cumberland to hit the reset button from an 0-2 start, the Phoenix have their final game today before the rubber hits the road next week with the start of Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division play.

Florida Memorial, a fledgling program from Miami, is making the trip to Nokes-Lasater Field for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff today. The Lions, who played a few games last spring following a 63-year hiatus from the sport, have lost to Edward Waters 24-20, St. Thomas (which knocked off the Phoenix 34-6 two weeks ago), the Cumberlands 56-12 and Faulkner 34-10.

“They still have a whole roster of nothing but freshmen with just a sprinkling of sophomores,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Lions. “They’’re crazy young, just a real young team.

“They’re really trying to find their identity at what they do, who they are.”

Like their other two early opponents — Keiser and St. Thomas — Florida Memorial has the fertile recruiting ground of South Florida from which to recruit players. But they don’t come seasoned.

They are led by quarterback Antoine Williams, who has completed 67 of 134 passes for 813 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.

“He’s a good athlete,” Mathis said of Williams. “He’s somebody we’ve got to account for defensively because he can hurt you running the ball.

“They’re a South Florida team where they’re going to be pretty good. Again, they’re really young. They’re not, by no means, somebody we can just walk on the field and be a non-contest. They’ve got players. They’re just really, really young. There’s not anybody above a sophomore on the football team and there’s not many sophomores.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done it. When we started the program at Shorter, we played with all freshmen. I know how hard that is. It’s tough. But at some point in life, little brothers grow up. They play hard.”

Florida Memorial runs a 4-2-5 defense, the same as Cumberland, which Mathis said helps his Phoenix team in preparation.

Like most teams these days, the Lions run a spread offense to take advantage of their speed.

“They get in a bunch of quad sets, empty sets, they spread all out and then they’ll get in the I formation,” Mathis said. “Again, they’re trying to find out who they are. They’re kind of all over the place with what they do and just trying to find out what they want to do and who they are.

“Even the same sense on offense and defense, they’ve been playing an awful lot of people. The games we’ve watched, there hasn’t been the same starting group. Again, they’re trying to find out who they are and who can play where. But there’s some talent there for sure.”

Cumberland is 0-2 and Mathis and his staff went into last week’s bye looking to retool before beginning a stretch of eight straight weeks of games.

“I’ve been stressing this week is focusing on the ‘how’ and not the result,” he said. “And what I mean by that is how we focus on practice, how are we lifting weights, how we’re running to the football. Focus on how we’re doing everything, if we focus on that, the results will take care of itself. We’ve got to focus on ‘how are we giving it in practice’ because it all translates. How you practice is how you’re going to play.”

And it extends to the playbook as well.

“Let’s throw out a lot of this stuff,” Mathis said. “Let’s focus on what we can do well. Quit trying to do everything and focus on the things we know we do well. Last year and in years past we’ve had good running backs. We need to make sure we’re getting them the ball and don’t get carried away with other stuff. That’s what we do well.”

Part of that is not falling so far behind early an offense feels it has to abandon the ground game.

“The biggest thing last game was turnovers,” Mathis said. “Turnovers got us in a huge hole that we didn’t get out of in the first half. Second half, we played with them fine. But we dug such a big hole it was too late.

“Early in that game, we weren’t running the ball. The worst thing to happen when you throw, if you’re not taking your time, if you throw the ball three times you only get 30 seconds off the clock. That doesn’t help your defense. We did a poor job of helping our defense last game. They were on the field too much. Offense helps defense, defense helps offense.”

Mathis said Wednesday he thought Tuesday’s practice was one of the best practices his Phoenix have had on both sides of the ball and that there were some good practices last week, as well.

“I think this has been pretty good,” Mathis said. “Really, you don’t want a bye week this early because now we have eight straight weeks of playing football.

“As far as needing it, probably, we needed it. It probably came at a great time because we’re about to get into the teeth of our schedule.”

The bye week did bring Cumberland closer to getting some guys back from the injured list, including receiver Shaw Niblett, who’s been out since the spring, and safety Trevor Griffin.

“We are getting some guys back who are going to make a difference,” Mathis said.