Animals

Autumn arrivals

By STEVE VANTREESE
Paducah Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that autumn is here officially, we can look forward to greeting a couple of our seasonal pester bugs. They are no big deal, wreaking no significant havoc nor inflicting any real suffering on us. Yet, many folks find it distasteful that we are coming upon those fall days of overly abundant stink bugs and lady beetles.

PWLiving

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Zoom in on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 4:15 to 5:00 p.m. for an inside look at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations live at the Chinese American Museum DC. Hear stories of mooncakes and festive traditions all while enjoying the treats of mooncakes and tea. With both traditional and exciting new...
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

Starwatch: the arrival of autumn brings the lovely harvest moon

This week watch for the beautiful harvest moon to rise above the horizon on Tuesday. The harvest moon is defined as the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the equinox falls on the 22 September, and the moment of full moon takes place on 21 September at 00.54 BST. The moon will rise from London that evening at 19.37 BST, with 99.8% of its surface illuminated. The nights either side will also present full discs, with almost 99% of the moon’s surface lit.
ASTRONOMY
wilsonpost.com

Autumn approaches with cooler temperatures

We are going into a much cooler weather pattern this week and it is right on schedule for the beginning of autumn. There will be a day or two later in the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Below-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall is expected from Sept. 22-Oct. 3.
ENVIRONMENT
richlandsource.com

Autumn arrives & Prairie Peddler beckons from beyond Butler

Almost 30 years ago someone dragged me to Prairie Peddler just outside Butler. In 2021, I'm the one doing the dragging. Prairie Peddler, featuring live music and fair food, will take place this weekend, Oct. 2 and 3 in the woods just outside Butler. Autumn has always been my favorite...
BUTLER, OH
Times-Herald

State & Union: Autumnal equinox arrives Wednesday

OK, pumpkin spicers, you’re almost there. The autumnal — or fall — equinox arrives Wednesday, marking the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. And the morally correct time to start ordering pumpkin spice coffees (at least for us). The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us the word “equinox” comes...
The Oakland Press

Summer ends and autumn arrives with fall weather, heavy rains

A flood watch went into effect for much of southeastern Michigan Tuesday afternoon as the summer season ended. And with the arrival of fall comes some very fall-like temperatures, much cooler than the warmer-than-usual September. The days of highs in the 80s abruptly will switch to highs staying in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Dickinson Press

WeatherTalk: Tomorrow is the Autumnal Equinox

Tomorrow at 2:21 p.m. Central, is the moment of the Autumnal Equinox. At this moment, the sun will be directly above Earth's equator, moving from north to south. Day and night are approximately of the same length all over the world. Day length has been steadily shortening and at an increasing rate, since the Summer solstice back in June. From this point until the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, the length of daylight will continue to decrease each day, but at a slowly decreasing rate.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Autumnal equinox: The reason for the season!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The official first day if Fall starts tomorrow! Right on cue, our first noteworthy cold front of the season will be arriving later today to set the scene for crisp clear mornings for the rest of the week. Perfect for sipping those pumpkin spice lattes while wrapped in your favorite flannel.
HOUSTON, TX
TrendHunter.com

Autumn-Ready Tonal Sneakers

New Balance has introduced two new versions of the retro 'AS Roma 997H' in eye-catching autumn-inspired colorways: 'Spruce/Gold' and 'Burgundy/Navy.'. Belonging to its lifestyle range, the '997H' is one of New Balance's most classic silhouettes. Here, the lightweight sneaker has been given a seasonal update, making it the perfect piece to complete one's fall time wardrobe. Just like the original model, the shoes' uppers are made from a mix of suede and mesh, which rests atop an extra-comfy, cushioned midsole. Multi-blocked coloring also remains, giving the sneakers a 90s-era aesthetic appeal.
APPAREL
International Business Times

Harvest Moon, Autumnal Equinox: This Week's Events Mark The Arrival Of Fall

This week will be the Harvest Moon and the autumnal equinox, marking the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon will reach peak illumination Monday at 7:54 p.m. ET and will continue to appear full until Tuesday morning. This month's full moon is the Harvest Moon, which traditionally provided ample light for the farmers who were harvesting the crops they grew in the summer, The Old Farmer's Almanac explained.
ASTRONOMY
Anchorage Press

City Wilds: Winter’s early arrival abruptly ends autumnal alpine hikes & berry picking

On the third Saturday of September, Jan Myers and I headed up the Falls Creek Trail, a path that provides the best access to one of my favorite places. Over the past 10 to 15 years, I’ve come to love the entire Falls Creek basin, from its wooded lowlands to the high ridges and summits that enclose and tower over the valley, among them 5,005-foot South Suicide Peak.
ANCHORAGE, AK
whbc.com

Autumn Arrives Wednesday Afternoon, AccuWeather Says Forecast Cooperates

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fall arrives at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon, and Mother Nature has the weather cooperating. Rain and thunderstorms will lead to cooler temperatures and much less humidity for the rest of the week. AccuWeather says we could see two inches of rain from this system,...
ENVIRONMENT
Paducah Sun

Night raiders: The wilds or suburbia? It’s all good for raccoons

While forces of various political, ethnic, cultural, religious and creedal views vie for recognition and dominance today, I fear we face a growing threat that raccoons eventually will rule the world. Now is a high point of raccoon visibility. Some kits from litters born in the spring are beginning to...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!
ANIMALS

