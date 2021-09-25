Autumn arrivals

Tomorrow at 2:21 p.m. Central, is the moment of the Autumnal Equinox. At this moment, the sun will be directly above Earth's equator, moving from north to south. Day and night are approximately of the same length all over the world. Day length has been steadily shortening and at an increasing rate, since the Summer solstice back in June. From this point until the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, the length of daylight will continue to decrease each day, but at a slowly decreasing rate.

