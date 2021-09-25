Stars win Homecoming game over Wolves

DOVER – For most of the week, it looked like Western Boone was going to be without an opponent for Homecoming.

Their original opponent Frankfort, cancelled due to COVID concerns, and the Stars were scrambling to find someone to come play them on Friday.

Late Thursday, first-year program Hammond Central stepped up to make the long drive to WeBo for a game.

And while the Stars beat the young, short-handed program 52-6 Friday, head coach Justin Pelley had nothing but respect for the Wolves program and what they are trying to build.

“I have a ton of respect for them,” Pelley said. “They are just starting out. Their coach is a great guy, their AD is easy to work with and that means a lot. It would have been very easy for them to just take this week off, and they have a big game next week. They do some really good things, but they are still building their culture. I have a lot of respect for them coming down to play.”

Western Boone had short fields most of the night and capitalized on most of them.

Trevor Weakley had touchdown runs of 6, 11, and 4 yards, and Elliott Young had touchdown passes of 35 yards to Garrett Morton and 19 to Casey Baird.

Western Boone also got an 11-yard touchdown from Mason Tomes and blocked a punt for a safety to make it 44-0 at the half.

“I liked the challenge of not knowing our opponent all week long,” Pelley said. “We tried to squeeze a week’s worth of film study into one night, which is tough. But that made our kids rely on instincts, which is a good thing.”

Western Boone’s defense forced three turnovers in the first half, and held Hammond Central to -6 yards of offense and no first downs in the first half.

Hammond Central did get on the board in the second half, and WeBo added a touchdown from Marcus Fortner.

Pelley said Hammond Central was down a few guys offensively, and with smaller numbers, made things a little easier.

“Their quarterback is out, and their receiver is better than anyone we have played this year and maybe better than anyone we will see – he is a heck of a threat,” Pelley said. “They just couldn’t get the ball to him tonight because their QB was out. They do some nice things.”

Western Boone faces Southmont next week.