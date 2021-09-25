Latest Paint Wilco mural unveiled

Joining building owner Nettie Boyle, holding scissors, and the artist, Karlie Odum Cunha, holding the ribbon, members of tourism development and local government take part in for the official ribbon-cutting to unveil Cunha’s latest mural. The mural is the 10th of its kind created through the Paint WilCo initiative. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A new mural has been unveiled by the Visit WilCo just off the Lebanon Square. The latest reveal marks 10 such surface altering murals to be completed in the program started by the county tourism bureau.

Jason Johnson, director of the bureau, said the goal was to get to 10 murals before the end of 2020. However, like a lot of projects designated for last year, this one too was hampered by the pandemic.

The director said that each mural intends to serve two purposes; to give people in Lebanon something to be proud of, and to give visitors something to come see.

“We want people taking pictures to include hashtags #PaintWilco and #VisitWilCo so we can track it on social media,” he said.

Johnson was gracious of those who made this particular mural possible.

“We’ve got wonderful partners in people like Nettie (Boyle) the building owner, and Karlie (Odum Cunha) our three time artist,” he said.

Cunha owns Wild Colors Creative Design Studio in Lebanon. At the ceremony on Friday, she said, “Being in the heart of my hometown, I just love Lebanon and will hold this close forever. Thanks Nettie for trusting me. As an artist it’s so rewarding to have people who support local art.

Mayor Rick Bell was in attendance and actually lectured Kunha as a student at Cumberland. “I taught her history though, not art, so I can’t take credit for this,” he quipped.

He went on to thank people like the Boyles for allowing the beautification of the square.

The mural features all sorts of colorful foliage, but near its center is a verse from Isaiah. Boyle said she wanted to include that verse because it serves as a reminder to her and everyone who reads it that God is at the center of everything, so trust in him.

As for the content, Johnson said, “A lot of it has to do with the business owner, and what they want.”

“The big word with our team is to facilitate this, not dictate it.” In other words, he wants to leave the art to the artists.

Johnson said Visit WilCo has another mural coming to Gladeville next month, and sees this program continuing as long as there are business owners willing to allow their buildings to become the next canvas for Wilson County.