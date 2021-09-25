CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, TN

Latest Paint Wilco mural unveiled

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jT6nr_0c7Zp1aT00
Joining building owner Nettie Boyle, holding scissors, and the artist, Karlie Odum Cunha, holding the ribbon, members of tourism development and local government take part in for the official ribbon-cutting to unveil Cunha’s latest mural. The mural is the 10th of its kind created through the Paint WilCo initiative. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A new mural has been unveiled by the Visit WilCo just off the Lebanon Square. The latest reveal marks 10 such surface altering murals to be completed in the program started by the county tourism bureau.

Jason Johnson, director of the bureau, said the goal was to get to 10 murals before the end of 2020. However, like a lot of projects designated for last year, this one too was hampered by the pandemic.

The director said that each mural intends to serve two purposes; to give people in Lebanon something to be proud of, and to give visitors something to come see.

“We want people taking pictures to include hashtags #PaintWilco and #VisitWilCo so we can track it on social media,” he said.

Johnson was gracious of those who made this particular mural possible.

“We’ve got wonderful partners in people like Nettie (Boyle) the building owner, and Karlie (Odum Cunha) our three time artist,” he said.

Cunha owns Wild Colors Creative Design Studio in Lebanon. At the ceremony on Friday, she said, “Being in the heart of my hometown, I just love Lebanon and will hold this close forever. Thanks Nettie for trusting me. As an artist it’s so rewarding to have people who support local art.

Mayor Rick Bell was in attendance and actually lectured Kunha as a student at Cumberland. “I taught her history though, not art, so I can’t take credit for this,” he quipped.

He went on to thank people like the Boyles for allowing the beautification of the square.

The mural features all sorts of colorful foliage, but near its center is a verse from Isaiah. Boyle said she wanted to include that verse because it serves as a reminder to her and everyone who reads it that God is at the center of everything, so trust in him.

As for the content, Johnson said, “A lot of it has to do with the business owner, and what they want.”

“The big word with our team is to facilitate this, not dictate it.” In other words, he wants to leave the art to the artists.

Johnson said Visit WilCo has another mural coming to Gladeville next month, and sees this program continuing as long as there are business owners willing to allow their buildings to become the next canvas for Wilson County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladeville, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Lebanon, TN
Government
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#The County Tourism Bureau#Paintwilco
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
1K+
Followers
96
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

Comments / 0

Community Policy