The show must go on: Theater hit by theft

The show must go on.

Hopes of recouping losses from a burglary at Mt. Juliet Playhouse615 are moving forward. A GoFundMe page has already collected over $500.

Playhouse615 was in the middle of a three-week run of “Light Sensitive.” At some point during the night after the Sept. 18 show, someone entered the theater and made off with an estimated $2,000 worth of craft tools and $500 worth of electrical and computer equipment.

Despite the setback, the cast and crew were still able to put on Sunday’s matinee show, and only 15 minutes behind schedule.

“Theater people can be very creative and inventive when we need to be,” said Playhouse615 Artistic Director Joel Meriwether.

“Light Sensitive” lead Bowd Beal, brought in flood lights. “We put one on either side of the theatre and using a laptop downloaded the apps we needed to produce the show,” said Meriwether.

According to Meriwether, offers to help have come in more forms than one. He said he appreciates all the aid, and admitted the outpouring of support from the community had been overwhelming.

“We have had offers from complete strangers to donate tools,” he said. If anyone would be interested in donating tools, email playhouse615@yahoo.com to see what it may still need. A link to the GoFundMe page can also be found on the Playhouse615 Facebook page.

Another way to support, is to go check out “Light Sensitive,” in its final weekend run at Playhouse615, 11920 Lebanon Road. There will be shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Burglary

According to Meriwether, the cast and crew left the theater around 10:30 p.m. after the Saturday night show. The next member to return to the theater was Beal around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Meriwether said that Beal noticed lights were on, striking him as unusual. Further investigation of the property yielded additional indications that something was amiss. The fridge and freezer doors on the set were both open.

As he went backstage, his suspicions of burglary were confirmed. “The place had been ransacked,” said Meriwether.

Per Meriwether, as Beal inspected the scene, he found several items disturbed from their normal place, like a hefty bag of candy and other concessions.

The value of what was missing though greatly exceeded that which was left. Carpentry tools, a circular and mitre saw, a power drill and several other stage crafting tools were stolen. Meriwether said that a box of wigs, make-up and other theatrical supplies were also missing.

Beal contacted Meriwether right away, who called Mt. Juliet Police. A report was taken. Meriwether and Bell soon discovered that the computer which ran the lighting system and sound was gone, including the motherboard, monitor and lighting board.