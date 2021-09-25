CU health fair draws crowd

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
A free health fair at Cumberland University was just what the doctor ordered. Thanks to clear blue skies and the array of healthcare professionals, Memorial Hall lawn was awash with people seeking medical consultations and vaccinations.

The event was organized through the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, and hopefully, per Jake Wicker, a health and nursing professor at Cumberland, it will become an annual event.

“It’s wonderful having all the community organizations come out to promote health and wellness. I would love it if this was something we could do on a continual basis,” he said.

Wicker sees the event as having a two-pronged benefit. Not only does it directly benefit members of the community who can come out and receive flu shots or other medical screenings, it also helps prepare nursing students for real world interactions with potential patients.

Wicker said most of the nursing students on Memorial Hall lawn Thursday were third, fourth, and fifth semester students.

“This is an interesting time for students, because when they graduate in May, they are going right into the COVID pandemic,” he said. “So this is a great way for them to get experience giving injections.”

The flu vaccines were being offered through Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon. Jenny Powell, the pharmacy’s clinical services coordinator, said the event was very successful. By days’ end, the pharmacy had given out nearly 100 total shots.

For one set of grandparents, the event was a way to support their granddaughter, Michelle Zuercher, who is a nursing professor at Cumberland, while also getting their flu shots, and for the grandfather, a haircut.

Barbara and Bobby Cross were waiting in line for their flu shots when Barbara shared their story. They were both happy to be out in the pleasant weather, marking multiple items off their to-do list while getting to be around Zuercher.

Barbara actually attended Cumberland years ago as an art student. She said it took her back to days on the lawn, but said they never had anything like this during her day.

It wasn’t just vaccinations that were available. A mobile mammogram unit was set up to offer breast cancer screenings. There were booths about monitoring blood sugar levels and how to prevent strokes.

To top that off, several healthcare and wellness companies from Lebanon were on scene to offer advice to well-seekers.

There was also a Red Cross blood drive that was rescheduled to coordinate with the fair, so it was a chance to get a little or give a little, or both.

