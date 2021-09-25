CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to Be Released After Agreement With U.S. in Wire Fraud Case

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will be released and allowed to return to China after reaching an agreement with the U.S. government charges of fraud. Meng, the daughter of the Chinese tech firm's founder, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 as the U.S. sought to extradite her on bank and wire fraud charges.

