Reuben Klamer, who has died aged 99, was an inventor and toy designer best known for reviving a 19th-century board game from the Victorian era that took the players through each stage of life, from cradle to grave; Klamer’s version, The Game of Life, launched in 1960, went on to be the second-biggest board game of all time behind Monopoly. He also devised weapons for Star Trek and The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO