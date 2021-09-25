Redistricting targets county

Wharton County may not have the same state senator next year if the current redistricting proposal holds through debates barely under way and looming court challenges. The first proposed new Senate map, released by District 17 Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, pulls Wharton County out of District 18 represented by Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and into Huffman’s district which would expand from portions of Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties to encompass all of Wharton, Colorado, Jackson and Matagorda counties while capturing more of Fort Bend. It would also meander into portions of Harris and Waller counties and cover more of Brazoria County.