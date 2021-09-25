Lakers open district play with comeback win over MNH
MURRAY — Calloway County opened play in Kentucky Class 4A play Friday night with a wild 41-35 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins at Jack Rose Stadium in Murray. The Lakers (3-3, 1-0) got the game-winning points on a 29-yard scoring pass from quarterback Kanyon Franklin to receiver Price Aycock in the final minutes to take a 39-35 lead. Timarian Bledsoe then added the two-point conversion run to end the scoring.www.murrayledger.com
Comments / 0