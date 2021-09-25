CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unforced errors send Calvary Christian to defeat

By Jake Perper
 9 days ago
Ocala Trinity Catholic beat Calvary Christian 28-21 on Friday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

CLEARWATER — Calvary Christian looked unstoppable out of the gates, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives.

However, the rest of the evening didn’t go so smoothly, as visiting Ocala Trinity Catholic buckled down defensively to win, 28-21.

“We gave the game away. There is no question about it”, Calvary Christian coach Reggie Crume said. “We have a defense that is playing lights out. We have had holes and gaps on special teams all year and they showed up (Friday). The great thing about football is that you learn, and next week is a new week.”

Calvary Christian (3-2) had five turnovers, including four on offense. Crume said that none were “forced,” but the mistakes were hard to overcome.

The Warriors led 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Trinity Catholic took advantage of a short field off a muffed punt. Five plays later, senior quarterback Cole Gonzales scampered in for an 8-yard score.

There was no more scoring until very late in the third quarter, when Trinity Catholic senior linebacker Aidenn Horne intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards to tie the game at 14.

Yet another Calvary Christian turnover led to points for Trinity Catholic (2-2) with 8:18 left in the game. A fumble recovery set up junior running back Donathan Lecorn’s 3-yard run to put his team ahead 21-14.

With 3:10 remaining, the Warriors caught the Celtic safeties sleeping. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Drackett tossed his third touchdown pass as he found senior Alex Kemp over the top for an 87-yard score.

Trinity Catholic used an impressive kick return to set up shop at the Calvary Christian 35-yard line on the following drive. It appeared they would have to settle for a 41-yard field goal attempt, but a roughing-the-kicker call gave the Celtics a first-and-goal situation. They capitalized, as senior Marquis Jones scooted in run eight yards to put his team ahead 28-21.

As the clock ticked down, Drackett led Calvary Christian into Trinity Catholic territory on a drive that started at the Warriors’ 27-yard line. He nearly found an open receiver on a 25-yard heave into the end zone, but it fell incomplete.

“We just have to get back to the little things,” Crume said. “The little things don’t always mean on the football field. I’m the head coach of this team, and it’s on me. I can promise you we are going to do a better job.”

