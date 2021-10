The NASCAR Truck Series is getting a new look for 2022. Unlike the Cup Series, which will be debuting all-new cars in February, the changes to the trucks are skin deep. NASCAR updated the rules to allow for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota more leeway in the design so that they better resemble the production models and removed the requirement that they all use the same lower front fascia. They also switch from sheet metal to composite hoods.

