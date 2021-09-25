CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Sports Xtra Highlights: De Pere outlasts West De Pere; Fondy routs Kaukauna

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dwSj_0c7Zlllg00

(WFRV) – Intriguing conference battles shaped Week 6 of the high school football, complete with the first meeting between De Pere and West De Pere since the mid-2000s.

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

De Pere 21, West De Pere 16: De Pere led 21-10 at half before West De Pere’s Najeh Mitchell punched in a third quarter score to make it 21-16. After the Phantoms recovered a fumble deep in De Pere territory, the Redbirds responded by forcing a fumble of their own inside the 5-yard line. Gabe Herman and the De Pere offense salted away the final six minutes of game clock to hold on for the win.

Menasha 43, Notre Dame 21

Ashwaubenon 40, Green Bay Preble 6B

Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8

Manitowoc Lincoln 34, Sheboygan North 24

Sheboygan South 36, Green Bay West 0

Fond du Lac 38, Kaukauna 14

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0

Appleton North 45, Appleton East 9

Neenah 28, Oshkosh North 0

Wisconsin Rapids 39, Hortonville 0

