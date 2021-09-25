ORD 2021-17

PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-17 An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 90 of the Alexander City Code as it Pertains to the Natural Gas Rates WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City recently evaluated current rates being charged for all City owned utilities; and WHEREAS, the City's rate evaluation revealed that current rates charged for natural gas service do not generate adequate funding for the operation and maintenance of the natural gas system; and WHEREAS, the Alabama Public Service Commission's Gas Pipeline Safety Division has enacted GPS Rule 13 (Inactive Gas Service Lines) on January 1, 2020; and WHEREAS, the City desires to establish charges for natural gas service that provide adequate funding on a continual basis for the operation and maintenance of the natural gas system by enacting periodic reviews of funding requirements and mechanisms for systematic incremental rate adjustments to ensure that adequate funding is provided; and BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, as follows SECTION 1. Beginning January 1, 2022, the updated natural gas rates will be effective. Rates shall be the minimum rates charged unless the Superintendent of Utilities, along with the Gas Department Consultant, determines that additional funding is required as detailed in this Ordinance. SECTION 2. Beginning January 1, 2022, the Superintendent of Utilities shall review rates charged for natural gas service on an annual basis to determine if current or proposed rates are sufficient to provide adequate funding for the operation and maintenance of the natural gas system. Rates charged for natural gas services shall be sufficient to fund the total operation and maintenance costs of the natural gas distribution system and the administrative cost incurred by the administrative offices of the city for and on behalf of the natural gas system, the total natural gas system debt service incurred by the city including principal, interest, coverage and other bond obligations, depreciation and maintenance capital requirements not financed through bond proceeds. SECTION 3. If the Superintendent of Utilities determines that current or proposed rates are insufficient to provide for the adequate funding of the natural gas system, the Superintendent shall increase rates uniformly for all customer classes, with the exception of firm industrial customers, where not prohibited by contract by an amount determined by the Superintendent to provide adequate funding. Rate adjustments shall become effective January 1st of each year, with the exception of firm industrial customers. SECTION 4. Beginning January 1, 2022, and every five years thereafter, the Superintendent shall prepare, or cause to be prepared a cost-of-service study for all customer classes. SECTION 5. The City may enter contracts with individual dischargers to the natural gas system when the individual usage is anticipated to be of such volume that would reasonably justify a separate natural gas service contract. SECTION 6. All revenue generated within the natural gas system shall be designated to the operation and maintenance of the natural gas system and shall not be used for other purposes, with the exception of a utility levy per the Alexander City Code and/or administrative costs related to general city operations. In the event revenues exceed expenses in any given year, the excess funds shall be held in reserve for future use within the natural gas system as determined by the Superintendent of Utilities. SECTION 7. Chapter 90, Article II, Division 5 Natural Gas, Sections 90-106 through 90-110 of the Alexander City Code will be amended as follows: DIVISION 5. - NATURAL GAS [5] The terms of service and rates for the following categories shall apply to all customers purchasing natural gas from the City of Alexander City, Alabama: Sec. 90-106. - Residential General Service (a) Residential General Service is applicable to any customer using natural gas at their home or residence. Such services are available anywhere on the existing city system, both inside and outside the corporate limits. (b) A base tap fee of $100 will be charged for all new Residential General Services which will include up to 200 feet of new service line not greater than three-quarter inch in diameter. The tap fee for installation of new service lines more than 200 feet and/or greater than three-quarter inch in diameter shall be based on the City's actual installation costs. (c) Monthly Customer Charges: The City shall charge a base monthly service fee of $10.00 to all customers under the Residential General Service schedule. (d) City Distribution Charges: The City shall charge a distribution fee per $.42 per Ccf for all volumes of gas consumed by customers under the Residential General Service schedule. (Employees of the City shall receive a special rate of $.2769 per Ccf for all volumes consumed.) (e) Cost of Gas: The City shall charge a fee for the cost of gas purchased for all Mcf's consumed by customers under the Residential General Service schedule. This cost per Mcf will vary monthly and shall be based on all applicable gas commodity, interstate pipeline, and other gas charges associated with the purchase of natural gas for delivery to the customer. Sec. 90-107. - Commercial General Service (a) Commercial General Service is applicable to any customer using natural gas at their place of business. Such services are available anywhere on the existing city system, both inside and outside the corporate limits. (b) A base tap fee will be charged for all new Commercial General Services. The cost of the tap fee will be based on the required service for each new commercial customer and will reflect the City's actual cost to install the service line, meter set, and other necessary equipment. (c) Monthly Customer Charges: The City shall charge a base monthly service fee of $15.00 to all customers under the Commercial General Service schedule. (d) City Distribution Charges: The City shall charge a distribution fee per $.487 per Ccf of gas purchased by customers under the Commercial General Service schedule. (e) Cost of Gas: The City shall charge a fee for the cost of gas purchased for all Mcf's consumed by customers under the Commercial General Service schedule. This cost per Mcf will vary monthly and shall be based on all applicable gas commodity, interstate pipeline, and other gas charges associated with the purchase of natural gas for delivery to the customer. Sec. 90-108. - Firm Industrial Service (a) Firm Industrial Service is applicable to any customer using natural gas at their place of business for a process load. Such services are available anywhere on the existing city system, both inside and outside the corporate limits. (b) A base tap fee will be charged for all new Firm Industrial Services. The cost of the tap fee will be based on the required service for each new commercial customer and will reflect the City's actual cost to install the service line, meter set, and other necessary equipment. (c) Monthly Customer Charges: The City shall charge a base monthly service fee of $100.00 to all customers under the Commercial General Service schedule. (d) City Distribution Charges: The City shall charge a distribution fee per $.25 per Ccf of gas purchased by customers under the Commercial General Service schedule. (e) Cost of Gas: The City shall charge a fee for the cost of gas purchased for all Mcf's consumed by customers under the Firm Industrial Service schedule. This cost per Mcf will vary monthly and shall be based on all applicable gas commodity, interstate pipeline, and other gas charges associated with the purchase of natural gas for delivery to the customer. Sec. 90-109. - Interruptible Gas Service Interruptible Gas Service is available to customers who are willing to allow their gas load to be interrupted upon the City's request. A written "Gas Sales Agreement" between the City and the customer is required before interruptible service can begin, and the agreement will establish rates and terms of service for each individual customer. (a) To initiate interruptible service a customer must make written application to the City gas department. (b) A base tap fee will be charged for all new Interruptible Gas Services. The cost of the tap fee will be based on the required service for each new interruptible customer and will reflect the City's actual cost to install the service line, meter set, and other necessary equipment. (c) Existing customers wishing to transfer from firm service to interruptible service must provide the City a one-year written notice prior to the desired date of transfer. This notice allows appropriate time to make any necessary adjustments to the City's gas supply and capacity contracts resulting from the change in service. (d) All customers under the Interruptible Gas Service schedule must be able to discontinue using gas within four (4) hours of receiving verbal notice from the City. A list of contact persons to notify in time of curtailment shall be provided to the City in the initial "Gas Sales Agreement" established. Any modifications to the contact list must be provided to the City within 24 hours of the change. The curtailment shall remain in effect until the City notifies the customer to resume gas usage. The City will designate the quantities to be restored and the specific time. The customer shall carry out the instructions as designated by the City. (e) If an interruptible customer fails to discontinue the use of gas after the four-hour notification period, the customer will be responsible for all penalties incurred by the City associated with usage of the unauthorized gas. (f) Customers who do not qualify for Interruptible Gas Service as described in this section may be placed under Commercial General Service, or Firm Industrial Service until they meet the minimum usage requirements. Sec. 90-110. - GPS Rule 13 The City of Alexander City will charge all customers a base charge of $1 per month for all inactive natural gas service lines with a riser only to comply with the Alabama Public Service Commission's GPS Rule 13. All customers with a "no flow" situation in which a meter set is at a residence or place of business will receive a monthly meter flat rate charge of $10 per month. Inactive service lines are defined as those service lines that continue to have natural gas within them, but have no meter attached to the service riser or a "no flow" situation exists. Any customer who no longer wishes to have the monthly service charge and availability of natural gas must submit a written request to the Alexander City Gas Department to have the service removed. SECTION 8. If any paragraph, section, subsection, or provision of this ordinance be declared invalid in a court of competent jurisdiction for any reason, it shall not affect the remainder of the ordinance as pertains to its validity or to other applications. SECTION 9. Any ordinance or provisions of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed and rescinded insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this ordinance. This ordinance will be published in compliance with Section 11-45-3, Code of Alabama 1975. This ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2022. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 20th day of September 2021. Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor ATTEST: Amanda F. Thomas, City Clerk Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 25, 2021 ORD 2021-17.