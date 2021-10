Teen Mom star Maci Bookout has come under fire for one of her recent posts on her Instagram Story. According to Heavy, Bookout teased on her Instagram Story that Brian Laundrie had been found. Her post came amid the investigation into Laundrie's disappearance, who has been missing since Sept. 14. Laundrie is wanted in connection with the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. He has not been found yet. Since Laundrie has not been found despite what her post suggested, people have been criticizing Bookout for posting "clickbait."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO