CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

ORD 2021-18

Dadeville Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-18 An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 90 of the Alexander City Code as it Pertains to the Sewer Rates WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City recently evaluated current rates being charged for all City owned utilities; and WHEREAS, the City's rate evaluation revealed that current rates charged for sewer service do not generate adequate funding for the operation and maintenance of the sewer system; and WHEREAS, the City's National Pollution Discharge Elimination (NPDES) permit requires adequate funding be provided for the sewer system as part of permit compliance; and WHEREAS, the City desires to establish charges for sewer service that provide adequate funding on a continual basis for the operation and maintenance of the sewer system by enacting periodic reviews of funding requirements and mechanisms for systematic incremental rate adjustments to ensure that adequate funding is provided; and BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, as follows SECTION 1. Beginning January 1, 2022, through January 1, 2027 the rates charged for the provision of sanitary sewer service shall be as shown in Exhibit A. These rates shall be the minimum rates charged unless the Superintendent of Utilities determines that additional funding is required as detailed in this Ordinance. SECTION 2. Beginning August 1, 2022, the Superintendent of Utilities shall review rates charged for sanitary sewer service on an annual basis to determine if current or proposed rates (as shown in Exhibit A and provided for in Section 5) are sufficient to provide adequate funding for the operation and maintenance of the sewer system. Rates charged for sewer services shall be sufficient to fund the total operation and maintenance costs of the sanitary sewer collection system and the wastewater treatment plant(s), the administrative cost incurred by the administrative offices of the city for and on behalf of the sewer system, the total sewer system debt service incurred by the city including principal, interest, coverage and other bond obligations, depreciation and maintenance capital requirements not financed through bond proceeds. SECTION 3. If the Superintendent of Utilities determines that current or proposed rates (as shown in Exhibit A and provided for in Section 5) are insufficient to provide for the adequate funding of the sanitary sewer system, the Superintendent shall increase rates uniformly for all customer classes where not prohibited by contract by an amount determined by the Superintendent to provide adequate funding but not to exceed 7% annually. Rate adjustments shall become effective January 1st of each year. SECTION 4. Beginning January 1, 2027 and every five years thereafter, the Superintendent shall prepare, or cause to be prepared a cost of service study for all customer classes. SECTION 5. Beginning January 1, 2028, charges for sanitary sewer service shall automatically increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Southern Region, All Items and Major Group Figures for All Urban Consumers (base index year 1982-1984 = 100) provided, however that the maximum annual rate adjustment using the CPI shall not exceed 5%. CPI adjustments shall apply uniformly to all customer classes unless prohibited by contract. CPI adjustments beginning January 1, 2028 shall be based on CPI changes from August 1,2026 through July 31, 2027. CPI adjustments for subsequent years shall be based on the same 12-month period for the prior year. SECTION 6. The City may enter contracts with individual dischargers to the sanitary sewer system when the individual discharge is anticipated to be of such volume or makeup that would reasonably justify a separate sewer service contract. SECTION 7. All revenue generated within the sanitary sewer system shall be designated to the operation and maintenance of the sanitary sewer system and shall not be used for other purposes, with the exception of a utility levy per the Alexander City Code and/or administrative costs related to general city operations. In the event revenues exceed expenses in any given year, the excess funds shall be held in reserve for future use within the sanitary sewer system as determined by the Superintendent of Utilities. SECTION 8. If any paragraph, section, subsection, or provision of this ordinance be declared invalid in a court of competent jurisdiction for any reason, it shall not affect the remainder of the ordinance as pertains to its validity or to other applications. SECTION 9. Any ordinance or provisions of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed and rescinded insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this ordinance. This ordinance will be published in compliance with Section 11-45-3, Code of Alabama 1975. This ordinance shall become effective January 1, 2022. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 20th day of September 2021. Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor ATTEST: Amanda F. Thomas, City Clerk Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 25, 2021 ORD 2021-18.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Government
City
Alexander City, AL
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ord#Pollution#Debt Service#Consumer Price Index#Pertains#Npdes
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy