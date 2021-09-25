CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lobo soccer: UNM rolls as Mountain West title defense begins

ABQJournal
 9 days ago

New Mexico may not have needed a wakeup call Friday when it began defense of its Mountain West soccer championship, but Wyoming certainly provided an early one. After the Cowgirls scored in the third minute at the UNM Soccer Complex, the Lobos turned into predators: ferocious, snarling, goal-scoring beasts. “We...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

UNM volleyball has Vegas trip in mind as MWC schedule begins

The quest for a Las Vegas holiday begins on Tuesday. After navigating a successful pre-conference schedule, the University of New Mexico volleyball team begins Mountain West competition this week with a pair of home matches. The Lobos (9-2) host Air Force on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and Fresno State on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) at Johnson Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABQJournal

For Lobo men’s golfers and soccer women, it’s a busy Friday

It’s a busy Friday for University of New Mexico athletics with home competition in men’s golf and women’s soccer. The University of New Mexico men’s golf team will play its home event of the 2021-22 season on Friday and Saturday as it hosts the 66th William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. The Lobo soccer team, meanwhile, hosts Wyoming in a 7:30 p.m. Mountain West Conference opener at the UNM Soccer Complex.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
nmsuroundup.com

UNM continues New Mexico State Soccers Losing Skid in Third Straight

New Mexico State Soccer struggled to find their niche against the University of New Mexico in a 3-1 defeat against the I-25 rivals at home. With the Lobos taking advantage of some errors in the box early they were able to secure points on the board just 10 minutes in setting an aggressive tone. Xitlaly Hernandez got a chance to balance out the score a few minutes later with a gorgeous shot on goal with a strong save from the consistent UNM keeper Emily Johnson. Few opportunities came offensively as the game continued for this Aggie team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwwire.com

PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap the third week of the exciting week of Mountain West football. The big wins came from Fresno State and San Diego State each getting a win over Pac-12 schools is huge for the conference. Utah State and Wyoming are surprising us in different...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mountain West Teams Gaining Traction in the Latest Polls

Fresno State entered the polls on Sunday and become the first Mountain West team to enter the top 25 this season. The Bulldogs are 25th in the Coaches Poll and 22nd in the AP Poll. In the Coaches Poll, the Mountain West had three teams in the receiving votes category....
FRESNO, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Two Mountain West Teams That Look To Move East

Will the Mountain West Conference survive the new round of conference realignment? Several published reports indicate that two Mountain West teams are considering bolting for possible greener pastures. We know what you're thinking; it's the usual suspects of Boise State and San Diego State? To quote the great Lee Corso, "not so fast, my friend."
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Race#Cowgirls#The Unm Soccer Complex
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week 3

The Mountain West had another exciting weekend of football. There were some disappointing losses (Boise State and Nevada), some impressive wins (San Diego State and Fresno State), and some results that were not a surprise at all (UNLV and New Mexico). With that being said, let’s recognize some outstanding performances from this past weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwwire.com

Week 3 Mountain West Bowl Projections

The Mountain West is proving to be a very exciting league this year and good as well. The West Division we knew would be tough but it could be even better than anticipated. Fresno State upset now-former top-15 UCLA and San Diego State toppled Utah which makes the West more interesting along with Nevada and San Jose State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheInterMountain.com

EMS soccer teams fall to West

ELKINS — The Elkins Middle School soccer teams dropped matches to West Fairmont Monday night at River Bend Park. The Hornets surrendered a pair of early goals en route to a 2-1 setback. The match remained scoreless until EMS tallied a goal in the final minute when Tristan Whited booted...
ELKINS, WV
ABQJournal

Follow live: Lobo football at UTEP, COVID hits UNM team

The New Mexico Lobos and UTEP Miners do battle Saturday night at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. Kickoff between the 2-1 teams is set for 7 p.m. Assistant sports editor and Lobo beat writer Steve Virgen is on the scene and providing coverage for the Journal. As he notes below on Twitter, several Lobos are out in accord with COVID-19 protocols. Follow his Twitter feed below. Also, check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for full coverage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Goshen News

PREP SOCCER: Westview girls, West Noble boys earn NECC tourney titles

TOPEKA — Northeast Corner Conference soccer champions were crowned in a convincing fashion Saturday at Westview Senior-Junior High School, as Westview’s girls beat Lakeland 3-0, followed by West Noble’s boys besting Central Noble 9-0. GIRLS: WESTVIEW 3, LAKELAND 0. The Warriors scored two first-half goal on the way to earning...
TOPEKA, IN
ABQJournal

5A window is open, but not long, for Los Lunas

However this Class 5A football season plays out over the next eight weeks, one thing seems to be a lock: this division is not going to look the same in 2022. Specifically, it is almost certain not to include the Los Lunas Tigers. Los Lunas fully expects to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
utahstateaggies.com

USU Volleyball Opening Mountain West Slate on the Road

Utah State volleyball (8-4, 0-0 MW) opens the Mountain West portion of its season this week in a pair of road matches. The Aggies will play at Wyoming (8-4, 0-0 MW) on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a match at Colorado State (4-5, 0-0 MW) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
UTAH STATE
Islands' Weekly

Lobos soccer team is ready!

Submitted by Mycah Kraushaar. The Lopez Lobos high school soccer program is looking forward to an exciting season after playing our first two home games with huge support from the community. Full bleachers, homemade signs and proud family and friends of the teammates made for an exciting and lively experience for everyone involved. Lopez demographics mean a small team, with only 15 students, and this year the team’s goal is to continue to grow the community around the school through the wonderful sport of soccer, and to win some games in the process! It’s a young, passionate and talented group, featuring eight freshmen: Rowdy Spreine Anna Fuller, Glory Westervelt, Jacob Sanford, Rafa Velazquez, Uli Velazquez, Henry Robles and Ethan Patrick, one sophomore: Phoenix Lehman, three juniors: Silas Nichols, Malachi Cary and Levi McClerran, and led by three seniors: Leah Armstrong, Ananda Velo and Gwen Westervelt. This year’s coach is Mycah Kraushaar, assisted by Brad Kraushaar and the entirety of the community soccer program. This year’s captains are Ananda Velo and Gwen Westervelt. Come support the team!
SOCCER
csmng.com

Football, soccer, cheer begin at Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Sept. 11, 2021, morning was the beginning of the Fort Carson Child and Youth Services (CYS) football, soccer and cheer fall seasons, and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect. But even without sunny skies, there would have been joy and enthusiasm throughout Pershing Field Saturday....
FORT CARSON, CO
msueagles.com

Soccer to begin Conference Play Sunday

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After a tough slate of non-conference games, Morehead State now turns their attention to conference play, as they open up OVC play this week. The Eagles will travel to Eastern Illinois on Sunday at 2:00 pm ET, before returning home to take on Tennessee Tech Thursday at 6:00 pm ET.
MOREHEAD, KY
AllSooners

West Virginia Mountaineers: By The Numbers

After an uninspiring non-conference campaign, the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. Up first, the West Virginia Mountaineers will make the trip to Norman, riding high off of their 27-21 victory over Virginia Tech, who was ranked 15th at the time. Since entering the Big...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy