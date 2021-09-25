Lobo soccer: UNM rolls as Mountain West title defense begins

Submitted by Mycah Kraushaar. The Lopez Lobos high school soccer program is looking forward to an exciting season after playing our first two home games with huge support from the community. Full bleachers, homemade signs and proud family and friends of the teammates made for an exciting and lively experience for everyone involved. Lopez demographics mean a small team, with only 15 students, and this year the team’s goal is to continue to grow the community around the school through the wonderful sport of soccer, and to win some games in the process! It’s a young, passionate and talented group, featuring eight freshmen: Rowdy Spreine Anna Fuller, Glory Westervelt, Jacob Sanford, Rafa Velazquez, Uli Velazquez, Henry Robles and Ethan Patrick, one sophomore: Phoenix Lehman, three juniors: Silas Nichols, Malachi Cary and Levi McClerran, and led by three seniors: Leah Armstrong, Ananda Velo and Gwen Westervelt. This year’s coach is Mycah Kraushaar, assisted by Brad Kraushaar and the entirety of the community soccer program. This year’s captains are Ananda Velo and Gwen Westervelt. Come support the team!

