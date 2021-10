Nicely updated 4-bedroom home in Mosheim area. Recent updates include new living room and hallway LVT flooring, new kitchen counter tops & new paint throughout main level. Home is located near the end of the cul-de-sac, wooded lots to the right and in front for additional privacy. What a find. Outside has been landscaped with beautiful flowers and new mulch which nicely accent the freshly painted front porch and railings. Retaining walls have been reconstructed where you enter the drive under garage. Home has a great deal to offer. Make your appointments today. Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer/buyers agent to verify all information.

MOSHEIM, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO