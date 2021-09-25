Boys Soccer: Community Christian scores a big victory

FORESTON — The Community Christian School Eagles routed Faith Christian 11-2 in a Christian Athletic League boys soccer match. Will Chapin led CCS with three goals. Jack Velyan and Kody Tollefsrud each had two goals. Eduardo Montejano had one goal and four assists. Mark Arnold had one goal and two assists. Gibson Horyza added a goal and an assist. Matthias Elmhorst had a goal. Max Arnold had five saves in goal and two assists. Connor Levesque had one save and one assist.