CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 24, 2021

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPI50_0c7Zice600

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com , shares what Vegas Eats — from best bites to the hottest reservations in town, to foodie events and new menu items.

This week, she shows you three things you must eat at the new Casa Playa, the Tree grows at SushiSamba and celebrate lobster day at a Vegas original.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of offthestrip.com. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How to eat: loaded fries

In food, there is very little that has not been documented in incredible detail. Google anything from apple pie to zucchini, and your search will return endless recipes, exhaustive histories and examinations of said item’s cultural resonance. Information about loaded fries, however, is notable by its absence. You can unearth...
FOOD & DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Whats to Eat: Boudin Bakery

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (WFRV) – When you think of San Francisco, you think of the Golden Gate Bridge, the bay, the 49ers, the Giants, crab, Alcatraz, the list goes on and on. Another staple of this west coast city is sourdough bread. If you haven’t been to Boudin Bakery, you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Cafe Diem

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to Cafe Diem where the biscuits are homemade, the food is always served hot and the prices are just right.
PAPILLION, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster#Foodie#Casa#Food Drink#Offthestrip Com#Sushisamba#Offthestrip#Melindasheckells
pymnts.com

Order To Eat

A Serving Of Data Analytics Helps Personalize Rewards, Drive Redemption at Capriotti’s. Restaurant customers are no longer bound to one ordering channel, which means their rewards shouldn’t be either. In the Order To Eat Tracker, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, Jane McPherson, senior vice president of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, discusses how the fast casual chain leverages data analytics to customize its reward incentives and deliver them on the right channel to boost redemption.
RESTAURANTS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kids Eat Free

Take a break from the kitchen tonight and show your family some love. We are certain to have something for the entire family. From our award winning gourmet pizzas, to salads, soups, pastas, desserts and more! Click the link above to choose your location and view our entire menu.
KIDS
inlander.com

New North Idaho eats

If you've been north of Hayden on Highway 95 in the past year or so, you'll have noticed quite a bit more development, both of businesses and, mostly tucked away behind pine trees, residential housing. All those folks gotta eat, right? For pizza fans, there are two new options in...
RESTAURANTS
APG of Wisconsin

Eat an apple and celebrate life

For the past week or two some of us have been crunching apples, enjoying their sweet-tart flavors while witnessing the coming of another fall. 2021. Yes, it really is 2021! How quickly a person’s life moves by, and how quickly those apples ripen. It seems like only yesterday that we were gorging ourselves on the first tomatoes of the new season, and in short order queuing-up over in Ashland for another sack of that wonderful sweet corn. Now even the squashes and pumpkins are showing up, causing mouth-watering images of fall-time, home-cooked meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 5 San Diego

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
North Coast Journal

Nonstop to Vegas

Avelo Airlines announced this morning that it will begin offering twice weekly nonstop flights from Humboldt County to Las Vegas, Nevada, in November. “We are excited to add this second popular vacation and entertainment destination to our Eureka/Arcata schedule,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release. “Getting to Vegas from the Humboldt Bay Area is now easier and more affordable than ever. The addition of Las Vegas to our existing Los Angeles service demonstrates our commitment to providing more choice and convenient access to the places our customers want to go go at everyday low fares.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Narcity

Eat and Drink in

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Eating in Costa Rica on a Budget

Before traveling to Costa Rica, I repeatedly heard three things about the food there: it’s lots of rice and beans (true!), bland (false!), and expensive (only partially true). Yes, there are plenty of restaurants catering to tourists. If you eat at them, you’ll pay US prices for unspectacular food. Or… you can eat like a local, which is to say pretty damn well and often for less than $20 a day.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy