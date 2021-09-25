Student turns 'Devious Licks' into something positive

Alexis Higgins is a sixth-grader at Saville Middle School, and she has been having a difficult time washing her hands at her school. She says some days there is soap, other days the soap dispensers are gone.

Higgins says it’s because of the trending TikTok challenge known as “Devious Licks." Videos show students bragging about stealing and ripping items off the bathroom walls, but Higgins has decided to do something about it after watching a new TikTok challenge, known as “Angelic Yields," that encourages positive action.

“I thought that would help by giving to the school instead of taking from the school,” said Higgins.

After Higgins and her friends collected about $20, they went to her mom, Kristy Higgins, for help to buy soap, lotion and some feminine products. Kristy used the money of her own to get enough for all the restrooms.

“It can go viral like the negative trends do, so that way kids can bring kindness into each and every one of our schools and make them a nice place they want to be at instead of a negative, destructive place,” Kristy said.

Friday morning Alexis and her friends asked for permission to place the baskets filled with these items in the restrooms. She said students and staff at Saville Middle School were overwhelmed with the support.

“If you care for it, then that means that they can keep it open cause they have been locking them because they are destroying them, but by showing we are keeping the girl's bathroom clean they didn’t lock any bathrooms in the girl's area,” Higgins said.

Alexis filmed a TikTok in her school’s restroom to promote positivity among their social media platforms. The video she made was a lot different than what is being shown in the “Devious Licks” challenge.

It is a new trend Alexis and her friends are trying to make viral to bring positivity into their school environment.

“It makes me feel very happy because all my friends are saying how good of a job you did to show positivity to our school,” Higgins said.