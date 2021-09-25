CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Podar International School welcomes re-opening of schools

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): As the country starts to settle into a renewed sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, schools across India are planning to open their gates to full corridors and happy faces of students' basis government directives. At Podar International Schools across the country, the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL CASABLANCA

BISC is an international school with a difference, delivering a truly international education for children in Morocco regardless of their nationality. BISC is a learning environment at the heart of its community. We promote outstanding international education, fostering attitudes of excellence, integrity, compassion and tolerance and we demand high standards in all aspects of academic life. Our aim is to ensure that we enable learners to become active participants within the global society of today, achieve a high degree of independence and adaptability to become successful contributors internationally and nationally.
WORLD
ArchDaily

Open Call: MINIMUM SCHOOL LADAKH

Ladakh is a cold desert in India. Lying in the Great Himalayan Region, it has the mighty Karakoram Range in the North and in the south, it is bound by the Zanskar mountains. The area is remote: the main road linking Ladakh with the rest of India is cut off by snow for six months or more each year. It is one of the least populous areas of India and is largely rural in nature. The capital city of Leh is the biggest and only urban center in the greater Ladakh region. This is a high-altitude desert environment where water is precious. Agriculture and human settlements depend on water from snow melt, which flows towards the Indus River.
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

School of Architecture kickstarts International Confere

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): The International Conference on "Blurred Boundaries: In search of an Identity" organized by SMEF's Brick School of Architecture kickstarted on Friday, 24th September 2021 on a thought-provoking note. Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor of the Savitribai Pune Phule University, Pune inaugurated the conference. He spoke...
VISUAL ART
albuquerqueexpress.com

Teams jostle for promotion, as I-League Qualifiers draw near

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): With a couple of days to go for the start of the I-League Qualifiers 2021, nine teams from as many states from across the country are gearing up for the tournament that could potentially grant them promotion to the I-League. The I-League Qualifiers are...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Education#School Buses#Online School#Ani Hunk Golden
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ernakulam becomes first district in Kerala to achieve 100 pc administration of 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): Ernakulam becomes the first district in Kerala to complete 100 per cent COVID vaccination of its target population with the first dose, Industries Minister P Rajeev announced on Saturday. While addressing the audience at a felicitation program of hospital authorities and health workers in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

3rd edition of 'Utsav de Hampi' flagged off from Bengaluru today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): The third edition of 'Utsav de Hampi', a mega motorsports festival that comprises many motor championships, was flagged off from Bengaluru on Saturday. As per a press release, the first championship of the event, JK Tyre Indian National Regularity Run Championship (INRRC) South Zone...
MOTORSPORTS
emerson.edu

Back to School: International Students Happy To Be In Boston

While many international students were spread across the world for the 2020-2021 school year, this much is true, they are happy to be back in Boston. For some, it’s their first time on the Boston campus. For others it’s a return, and learning remotely only reinforced their desire to join campus life.
BOSTON, MA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, UAE agree to ensure speedy normalisation of air transport operations

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): India and UAE on Saturday agreed to work on a priority basis to ensure the speedy normalisation of air transport operations between the two countries. "Given the importance of air transport in facilitating bilateral ties and people-to-people connections, both sides agreed that their respective civil...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi's Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. PM Modi attended the prayer meeting, which was being held in honour of the "Father of the Nation" at Gandhi...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypoll, to continue as West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bhabanipur gave its verdict for Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee as she won a resounding victory in the Assembly bypoll by a record margin of over 58,000 votes against her nearest rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thus making Banerjee a member of the state Legislative Assembly and will allow her to continue as Chief Minister of the West Bengal.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

MoS Darshana Jardosh felicitates silk artisans in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Minister of State for RailwaysTextiles Darshana Jardosh on Sunday facilitated artisans including silk artisans Jammu and Kashmir with certificates who received training in different areas of crafts like papier-mache, willow wicker, etc. The silk artisans appreciated the steps taken by the government...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
albuquerqueexpress.com

WTO invites Promoter of Medusa EXIM, India to speak at WTO Public Forum 2021

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/ATK): Founder and promoter of Medusa EXIM, Sonal Jindal had been invited as a speaker by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at their Public Forum 2021. The event was held on October 1, 2021, and the topic for the discussion at the forum was 'Digitalization for development: Benefits for MSMEs in developing countries.'The event witnessed some of the prolific speakers keeping their views on the topic. The panelist alongside Sonal Jindal included names like Crispin Conroy (Representatives to the WTO, International Chamber of Commerce), Torbjorn Fredriksson (Head of the ICT Analysis Section of the Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD), and Clarissa Iribagiza (CEO and eTrade for Women Advocate for East Africa, Mobile technology company HeHe Limited). The whole event was moderated by Natsaja Van der Geest, the Deputy Head of Strategy Advisory Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India record two more gold at Shooting Junior World Championship

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India added two more golds to their kitty at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with Manu Bhaker winning her second gold of the tournament, this time in partnership with Sarabjot Singh in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event and the troika of Srikanth Dhanush, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija picking up the 10M Air Rifle Team Men title.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Way GST was structured, implemented affected economy, says Digvijay Singh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday said that the way Goods and Services Tax (GST) was structured and implemented by the Central government affected the economy of our country. In a press conference in Ahmedabad, he said, "The way Goods and Services Tax...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan A squad on Sri Lanka tour

Lahore [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Left-handed top-order batter Saud Shakeel will captain future Pakistan hopefuls on the tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two four-day fixtures and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from October 28 to November 14. Saud played in three ODIs against England earlier this...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Congress alleges NCB of protecting 'kingpins' of drug cartels

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress on Sunday alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is protecting the 'kingpins' of drug cartels and said the agency was mum on the seizure of around 3,000 kg of heroin from Adani Mundra port in Gujarat. Addressing a press conference in Goa,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Egyptian women get on wheels to break taboo

CAIRO, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Egyptian biker women dotted a highway in the capital Cairo to encourage more females to take the plunge and get on two wheels. During a one-day event, women of different ages rode their motorcycles and scooters for some 30 km on the Cairo-Suez highway to deliver a message that women can ride motorbikes just like men.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy